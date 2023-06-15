'Billions' Ending at Showtime

Showtime's hit drama series Billions is officially ending after its upcoming seventh season, Deadline reports. Showtime confirmed that Season 7 will be the last season, with the first episode streaming on Paramount+ on Showtime on Friday, August 11. It will then make its Showtime debut that Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes dropping weekly on the network. Damian Lewis is set to return as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod alongside series stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien]," Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks shared. "This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

Season 7, which will also see the return of stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins, will see alliances turned, old wounds weaponized, and loyalties tested. Meanwhile, "Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends," and Axe returns as "the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world," as per an official description from Showtime.

While this will be the end of Billions, the show, the universe is far from over. Showtime already has multiple spinoffs in the works that will be executive produced by Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, with Paul Schiff serving as executive producer as well. Season 7 of Billions will have 12 episodes, but it's unknown if they will all air for the remainder of the year or stretch out until 2024. It's unclear if filming has completed or if it will be impacted by the writers' strike, like many shows, but at least for the beginning of the season, all will be smooth sailing.

Don't miss the seventh and final season of Billions premiering on Friday, August 11 on Paramount+ on Showtime and again on Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime, with new episodes premiering weekly on Showtime. The previous six seasons are available to stream now on Paramount+ with Showtime, which will definitely give fans enough time to catch up before the final season.