Bill Maher Praises Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Wishes They Took Extreme Steps Against Royal Family

Bill Maher was in full support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, even before they reached an agreement with the rest of the royal family. The HBO talk show host discussed Markle and Prince Harry’s move to “step back” from royal duties on Friday night, saying he was glad to her about them taking care of themselves. In fact, he encouraged them to go one step further.

Maher addressed the story of Markle and Prince Harry wanting to “step back” from the royal family on Friday, before Saturday’s announcement from the queen. He joked that they missed an opportunity to sabotage the monarchy from within instead.

“I give Harry and Meghan some credit, but not a lot,” he said. “If they want to be seen as a modern couple way hipper than the other stuffy ones in the family, okay, then go all the way and say it. Say, We’re not just taking a step back from royalty, we’re renouncing the whole outdated, racist, anachronistic lot of it. We’re saying loud and proud, what is this bulls— that some people are royal?”

“Do you want to be remembered for greatness? Then burn your boats completely,” Maher advised. “Say” ‘it’s 2020, I hereby decree this birthright nonsense from the Middle Ages is stupid.”

This monologue came just hours before an official announcement from Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace, stating that the rest of the royal family had agreed upon a new arrangement for Markle and Prince Harry. Starting in the spring, the couple will no longer carry out royal duties, receive royal funds or represent the queen.

The couple will renounce their royal titles and military appointments as well. They will not be considered “working members of the Royal Family” any longer. They will even repay the British government for the cost of their home, Frogmore Cottage, which they will keep.

Instead, Markle and Prince Harry will apparently strike out on their own, splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. They have permission to “maintain their private patronages and associations,” so long as they do not claim to “formally represent The Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth included her own personal statement in the memo, making it clear that she still loves her grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” it said. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the queen wrote. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”