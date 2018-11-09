The Biggest Moments From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place on Thursday, Nov. 8 in New York City, with some of the world’s biggest supermodels walking the runway in angel wings and not much else.

The show featured all its usual staples — models getting ready in robes backstage, big-name musical performers, a star-studded audience and of course, plenty of wings. Models’ outfits ranged from brightly-colored patterned looks with parachute-sized wings to sleek all-black ensembles accented with stars, all worn by the brand’s roster of Angels and a number of history-making newcomers.

Scroll through for a sneak peek of the show before it airs on ABC on Dec. 2.

Behati is back

Behati Prinsloo made a return to the runway after a three-year absence, during which she gave birth to daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. On Thursday, her husband Adam Levine was on hand to help celebrate her return, with the pair posing together on the pink carpet after the show.

Full roster

Like Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel returned to the runway after giving birth, the 30-year-old having welcomed her second child, son Ariel, in June. Swanepoel donned two different outfits during the show, the first a black bra and panty set covered in rhinestones and accented with sparkling diamond jewelry and spiky feathered wings, the second a pair of high pink brocade panties worn over a white t-shirt that read “Angel” along with pink and gold wings.

Making history

Winnie Harlow made history during this year’s show as the first model with vitiligo to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Harlow said backstage, according to Forbes. “It’s amazing we get to have more representation on everything from red carpets to movies to TV, runway, and magazine covers. I’m happy to be trailblazing today and showing some diversity.”

Musical moments

This year’s show featured musical performances by seven artists — Bebe Rexha, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Halsey, The Struts, The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini.

The Chainsmokers and Ballerini teamed up for their duet “This Feeling,” opening a segment of the show together while the other acts kicked off their own portions of the broadcast.

Halsey got into the evening’s theme with a feathered skirt, white crop top and white feathers on her eyebrows, having an angelic moment of her own when she escorted Bella Hadid down the runway.

The Fantasy Bra

This year’s Fantasy Bra was worn by Angel Elsa Hosk, with the Swarovski crystal-encrusted number and coordinating body chain worth an estimated $1 million. The piece features over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz set in sterling silver, and took 930 hours to create.

“I was shaking the moment I found out,” Hosk told Vogue of wearing the sparkling creation.

Cheering her on

Dylan Sprouse was on hand to watch girlfriend Barbara Palvin walk during the show, and his reaction to Palvin strutting her stuff might be the purest moment of the whole night, with the 26-year-old standing and clutching his heart as Palvin walked the runway.

Sprouse may have topped himself after the fact, however, as he brought Palvin some Shake Shack burgers to celebrate her big day.

“He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me,” Palvin told PEOPLE backstage, adding that she had been watching what she ate as the show got closer, though she still watched videos of off-limits food.

“We had a funny thing this morning because I was watching videos of food. That is what I do! I was like, ‘Yeah, dip it! Cut it! Eat it!’” Palvin recalled. “[Dylan] was like, ‘Babe? Are you ok?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but it is just fried lasagna!’”

The influencers return

After being absent from last year’s show, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were both present on the Victoria’s Secret runway this year. Both Jenner and Hadid have previously strutted their stuff for the lingerie giant, and their return made things a family affair for Hadid’s sister, Bella Hadid.

“I’m excited to be back. We’re all together again,” Jenner told PEOPLE backstage, indicating the two sisters.

Thank you, Adriana

Longtime Angel Adriana Lima seemingly announced her retirement after the show, sharing a montage of clips of herself walking the runway over the years.

“Dear Victoria,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. [Love] to the best fans in the [world]! Love, Adriana.”

During Thursday’s show, Lima, a 20-year veteran of Victoria’s Secret, became visibly emotional as she walked the runway for what was presumably one of the final times. After her exit, a giant screen proclaimed, “Thank you Adriana.”

Covered in crystals

Along with the Fantasy Bra, Victoria’s Secret has begun showcasing a Swarovski outfit, with this year’s ensemble worn by Angel Romee Strijd. The outfit consisted of a black lingerie set worn under a black mesh bodysuit that was embellished with crystals and a 27-pound pair of wings shaped like a starburst and featuring over 125,000 crystals.

