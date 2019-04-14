‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Trailer Released

HBO has released the new trailer for Big Little Lies season 2, giving the non-Game of Thrones viewing crowd something to look forward to this summer.

Spoilers for Big Little Lies season 1 ahead.

The second season will likely be the last for the prestige series, meaning the network is pulling out all the stops to match the success of the first season — both with viewers and critics.

The first season walked away with a ton of accolades, including 16 Emmy nominations, with eight wins that included Outstanding Limited Series — the show was originally billed as a mini-series — and acting awards for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, and Laura Dern.

Kidman and Dern are returning for the second season, alongside Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Zoe Kravitz as the Monterey five. Series creator and writer David E. Kelley is also back, writing each episode with direction by Andrea Arnold.

Joining the main five ladies in the series will be Oscar-winning legend Meryl Streep, playing the mother of Skarsgard’s character who is looking for answers after the events of season 1.

The trailer for season 2 plays up the aftermath of the revelations from the season 1 finale, including the death of Skarsgard’s Perry and the lies they’ve told to cover up the altercation that led to his demise. It was the culmination of a season of intense, convoluted, relationship drama that audiences couldn’t help but lap up in 2017.

For the looks of the trailer, the women are dealing with their “fame” stemming from the case and the weight of the lie they all share. And it seems that Streep’s Mary Louise Wright is going to be a thorn in their sides throughout, playing up the turmoil their season 1 decisions have created throughout their community.

While the original mini-series was based on a novel by author Liane Moriarty, the second actually came along on the insistence of HBO according to Variety.

“There were originally no plans for a follow-up, but HBO renewed the series, and Moriarty wrote a novella as a template for the script,” the outlet wrote back in February. “It helped that the characters were alive in [Moriarty’s] mind,” Witherspoon said alongside Kelley during their Television Critics Association press tour appearance for the show.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to watch the new season, also billed to be the last according to Kelley.

“[There’s] no such plan now,” Kelley revealed at TCA. “We like our closure at season 2, that will probably be it.”

This is likely good news for Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban. He was reportedly a little “disturbed” by her award-winning performance.

Big Little Lies Season 2 will return for seven episodes in June on HBO.