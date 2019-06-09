TV Shows

‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premieres Tonight, and Fans Can’t Wait

Big Little Lies returns for its second season on Sunday night, and fans could not be more excited.

The HBO drama is all about a group of women with a violent secret and has a murderer’s row of talent, including: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and new cast addition Meryl Streep. All that talent and the high quality of Season 1 has led to loads of enthusiasm surrounding the new season.

Plus, the Season 1 finale (then thought of the be the series finale) aired on April 2, 2017, which means it has been more than two years since fans got a new episode.

On Sunday, many fans took to Twitter to talk about their anticipation for the second season, which is expected to run seven episodes, and cited this long wait as one of the main reasons expectations are so high.

Others took the opportunity to reflect on the show’s first season, which quickly became a staple of the HBO catalog. Fans reflected on key moments of the series and the overall achievement

Big Little Lies airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

