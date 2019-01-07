‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 First Look Released by HBO

HBO gave Big Little Lies fans a sliver of a sneak peek into the critically acclaimed series’ second season.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for seasons 1 and 2 of Big Little Lies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a teaser for several of the network’s original series, Big Little Lies‘ newest character, Mary Louise Wright, played by Meryl Streep, begs her daughter-in-law, Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) for information on the night that left her son (Alexander Skarsgard) dead.

“I want to know what happened that night,” Streep’s Mary Louise pleads, with the camera cutting to a shot of a worried-looking Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) and then to a police line-up of her, Celeste, Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz) and Renata Klein (Laura Dern).

Previously, fans have seen tiny snippets of Streeps’ character, who is a new addition in season 2. Kidman shared an Instagram photo of the legendary actress on set in April; in the photo she and Streep sat with Celeste and her late husband’s “darling boys” played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti. The four seem to be sharing a tender moment, which leads us to believe that it might not all be drama when Grandma visits Monterey.

“Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers,” HBO said last year when it announced Streep would be joining the cast. It will reunite Streep and Emmy Award winner Kidman, who last co-starred together in The Hours.

The official statement also put to rest the rumors that Skarsgard’s Perry had somehow survived that fatal fall in the season 1 finale — although Skarsgard is expected to reprise the role via flashbacks.

While fans were overjoyed to hear of a second season, they might not get as lucky when it comes to a third. Kidman told Variety in November that scheduling would be a tough obstacle to overcome, considering the all-star cast members involved.

“I think it would be hard to get the whole group together,” she told Variety of a third season. “But we would love to do it.”

Kidman also revealed to Variety that Streep signed on to the HBO’s Emmy-winning drama without ever seeing a script. “She hadn’t even read it,” Kidman said. “That’s how much she wanted to support us.”

In fact, it was about a year ago after Big Little Lies won the Golden Globe for Best TV Limited Series when Streep was convinced she wanted in on the project. “She goes, ‘I suppose now I have to join you.’ And we were like, ‘What?’ The two of us were just shocked,” Kidman said, referring to her co-star and co-producer Witherspoon.

Big Little Lies season 2 will consist of seven episodes and is set to premiere on HBO sometime this year.