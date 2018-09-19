‘Big Little Lies’: Reese Witherspoon Teases Season 2

Reese Witherspoon knows how excited fans are about Big Little Lies season two, and she is confirming some rumors from the upcoming season.

The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Monday to talk about the future season of the beloved HBO series and her current obsession with HGTV series Fixer Upper.

“We finished season 2 with the addition of an incredible new cast member, which is Meryl Streep,” she told Fallon, as first reported by PEOPLE.

In the conversation, Witherspoon revealed how she and co-executive producer and co-star Nicole Kidman got Streep to say yes to Big Little Lies season two.

“Nicole and I sent her the script, and then we sent her an email, and then she called us the day of the Golden Globes and is like, ‘Well, I know your show is really struggling’ — which it wasn’t — she’s like, ‘So I’ve decided to join and make it even better,’” Witherspoon said.

As anyone would react upon hearing Streep accepting to appear on their show, Witherspoon said there were a lot of “silent screams” and hugs involved.

Witherspoon also opened up about that viral photo from the set showing herself hurling an ice cream at Meryl Streep’s character — reportedly the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry.

“It is true that I threw an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep. This might inform you about our relationship in the show,” Witherspoon said on the show. “I really chucked it at her, y’all — and I nailed it.”

Streep joins the cast in the role of Mary Louise Wright, who arrives to Monterey to investigate her son’s “accidental” death, which fans know came at the hands of Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz).

Also during the appearance, Witherspoon gushed over her latest TV obsession, which HGTV fans should know all too well.

“You know, what I’m obsessed with is Fixer Upper!” she told Fallon. “It’s with Chip and Joanna Gaines. I can’t, I can’t. If you maybe had a rough Saturday night and you just really need to chill out on Sunday, it’s like the perfect television.”

Chip “fixes everything, [Joanna] designs everything. They’re amazing,” she added.

Big Little Lies season two will consist of seven episodes, and will see Jane (Shailene Woodley) trying to process Perry’s death after the realization he was her rapist, Renata (Laura Dern) dealing with some marital problems, and Bonnie dealing with the ramifications of her actions in the end of season one.

The show is expected to return in 2019 on HBO.