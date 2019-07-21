‘Big Little Lies’ Star Nicole Kidman Speaks out Over Possible Season 3 Return

With the second season of the wildly popular Big Little Lies wrapping up tonight on HBO, series star Nicole Kidman is breaking her silence about the possibility of a Season 3. According to News Corp Australia, Kidman admits she would “love” another season as there are “certainly ideas” brewing after Sunday’s finale.

As reported by InTouch Weekly, Kidman told the Australian agency that she would love to do another season on one major condition: “We would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

As for the final episode of the season, airing Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET, Kidman expressed her enthusiasm about the events culminating in tonight’s final hour.

“You gotta see this finale,” she gushed. There’s so much more to come,” she admitted.

While Kidman’s comments might come as a surprise for fans considering this past winter the showrunner and cast members, including Kidman told media during the Television Critics Association that there was “no plan” in the works for a Season 3, anything is possible at this point. After all, Season 1 was originally planned as a mini-series.

“[There’s] no such plan now,” showrunner, David E. Kelley disclosed at the event. “We like our closure at Season 2, that will probably be it.”

Kelley’s response prompted Kidman and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon at the time to highlight a similar conversation that occurred during the wrapping of Season 1. “That’s what you said last time!” Kidman, said as Witherspoon chimed in, “Yeah, you sat there and said the same thing!”

But despite their teasing Kelley, Kidman aptly pointed out that Season 3 was not in the works: “There’s no plan for it. This was a long shoot for us, an enormous amount of work, we’re amazed we can be here.”

Kidman explained further during the panel that the second season was only possible because of its “enormous demand from the audience.”

“We all said goodbye, but we became very close, had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together was a huge part of it, but there was an enormous demand from the audience,” Kidman said. “I’ve never been in something that reached so far globally, that was such a compelling idea in terms of putting it together again … but it was generated by the audience.”

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies became a smash hit with HBO viewers and follows a group of wealthy mothers in a Northern California neighborhood, whose children all attend the same school. While the series initially follows their rivalries and relationships, Season 2 delves into a darker side of their secrets — one that ultimately ended in murder. While the first season covers Moriarty’s book entirely, the second season followed the events closely from its first with the re-imagining of the plot with the addition of Meryl Streep, who causes a ruckus for the Monterey Five.

“[Filming with her] was intimidating, which is good, it should be,” Kidman told the Australian News Corp. “I mean, Meryl is the Great One and she’s just so professional.”

Big Little Lies Season 2 finale airs Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Jennifer Clasen/HBO