‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco and ‘The Ranch’ Actress Elisha Cuthbert Team up in Hockey Snap

Two sitcom favorites united over the weekend to enjoy a night by the ice: The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco and The Ranch’s Elisha Cuthbert.

The actress spent the night out at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles to watch the LA Kings take on Vancouver Canucks. However they were not alone. Cuoco’s Husband Karl Cook, Cuthbert’s husband Dion Phaneuf, Lip Sync Battle producer Joshua Greenberg and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg all joined in on the action.

While the Kings lost the game 4-2, the group appeared to have a great time and captured the moment with a fun photo.

“I know they lost but we had a blast at my first @lakings hockey game! epic!,” Cuoco wrote. Thank you @elishaphaneuf & @dionphaneuf for the awesome seats! @joshuaevangreenberg @jamiemakeup”

Jamie added, “About last night! Thanks to @elishaphaneuf @dionphaneuf @kaleycuoco @mrtankcook @joshuaevangreenberg for awesome seats and a great game (even though we didn’t win) and nachos and beer! Go @lakings Go!!!!!!!”

Both Cuthbert and Cuoco have been busy this year, with both’s sitcoms being as successful as ever. Cuthbert, who plays Abby on The Ranch, is prepping for the release of the show’s sixth part (the second half of Season 3) on Dec. 7.

Cuoco is is currently in the middle of Big Bang’s final season. After 12 seasons, she will be saying goodbye to her role of Penny in the spring. On a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, she said that she, along with her castmates, were in tears when the decision to wrap the successful sitcom up was finalized.

“It was definitely tough,” Cuoco said of the moment. “There was not a dry eye in the room, and a lot of hysterical sobs. You know — I think I wrote this on my social — it wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would have been completely devastated. It was a long run, and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things. Which is so heartbreaking, but it would would have been heartbreaking no matter when.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.