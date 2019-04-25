‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photo of People Who ‘Bring Penny to Life’

Kaley Cuoco gave a shoutout to the people who help her become Penny every single day.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to say thank you to co-stars and crew members of the long-running CBS comedy series after the cast gathered to celebrate their final table read for the show ever.

Among the posts chronicling the emotional day in the show’s history, Cuoco shone a light on the hair, makeup and wardrobe department members who helped bring her character, Penny, to life for the past 12 seasons.

“A huge shout out to this group of gorgeous girls who spend week after week [Big Bang Theory] helping me bring Penny to life!!” Cuoco wrote on the caption of the touching Instagram post. “Hair [Faye Woods]] makeup Vikki McCarter on set wardrobe Alex Bates and the visionary behind all the epic BBT fashion, Miss Mary Quigley. Thank you ladies!!! I [red heart emoji] you!!”

Fans of the series, also feeling emotions for the end of the series, took to the comments sections with their hopes for the final episodes.

“we need to know penny last name before she married Leonard. I hope it’s in the last episode!!!” one user commented.

“blondes and a brunette….. Sounds like we have our next sitcom….” another user added.

“Are they sticking pins in a Voodoo doll of Jim Parsons?” Another fan wrote, referring to reports Parsons’ decision to leave the series after 12 seasons led to producers deciding to wrap up the series.

Cuoco previously made headlines for posting a snapshots from the emotional table read, including photos of her script surrounded by used tissues to display how much she cried as the cast read through the series finale, set to air in May.

“262Prepare yourselves … for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words,” she wrote on the caption. “Our whole universe ….”

Cuoco has been vocal about her feelings for the show coming to an end, previously telling press she would have done the sitcom for the rest of her career.

“I would’ve done 20 more seasons,” Cuoco said on set of the show in February. “It’s a magical place but life has to go on. It does feel good to go out on top.”

“As corny as it sounds, it’s a perfect science experiment,” Cuoco added. “It all came together and it doesn’t always happen. There’s no missing link. No one has ever half-assed one moment of this show. Everyone cares so much. It means just as much to me as it does to anyone else working here.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.