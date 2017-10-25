‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Simon Helberg Lands New Series at CBS

The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg has landed a new comedy series at CBS, The Wrap reports.

Helberg plays Howard Wolowitz in Big Bang, but the show’s resident nerdy engineer won’t be gabbing about quantum physics and aerospace in this project. Instead, the series titled Need to Know follows crew members in the training-video department of the CIA.

This new comedy doesn’t mean Helberg will exit Big Bang, though. Rather than acting in the show, he’s stepped in to a producing role alongside his wife Jocelyn Towne.

Some other big names have signed on to write the upcoming multi-camera sitcom, including Fuller House actor and Black-ish writer Scott Weigner and State of Affairs‘ Zach Ayers.

Helberg joins two other Big Bang actors who double as producers for CBS series; Jim Parsons works behind the scenes on Young Sheldon and Johnny Galecki is producing a series order for By the Book.

Parson’s Young Sheldon pilot has fans riled as they learn more about physicist Sheldon Cooper’s childhood before he met Leonard, Penny and the gang.

The show received a full season order just two days after it’s pilot episode premiered on CBS. Its more than 17 million viewers made it the most-watched pilot to premiere on any network since 2 Broke Girls aired in 2011.

While Helberg’s Need to Know won’t hit the small screen soon, Parson’s Young Sheldon returns to CBS for its first season starting Nov. 2, following The Big Bang Theory every Thursday night.