‘Big Bang Theory’: Series Finale First Look Photos and Details Revealed

The end of The Big Bang Theory has arrived. The series will air its final two episodes on Thursday as a one-hour block that will try to wrap up the various storylines and give fans some satisfaction when it comes to the long-running series.

CBS has released the first photos and details for the series finale, each episode titled “The Change Constant” and “The Stockholm Syndrome” respectively. Both episodes seem to set the bar pretty high, with the first promising some Sheldon and Amy moments along with a possible final showdown with Barry Kripke, played by Speechless star John Ross Bowie.

The latter episode, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” seems poised to be the true finale of the series according to the description and visually falls in line with what was promised by the show’s creators back at WonderCon.

“I don’t want to rule anything out for the finale,” showrunner Steve Holland said at the time. “But [the finale] will focus on our [main] characters.”

Scroll down to see the full look at what we can expect as The Big Bang Theory says goodbye.

Raj and Amy

The first episode will deal with a big piece of news coming in for Sheldon and Amy. Here we see Raj confronting Amy Farrah Fowler, played by sitcom vet Mayim Bialik, in the bathroom.

Sheldon, Amy, Penny, and Leonard

Judging from the photos, the entire gang is involved and it might have something to do with Sheldon’s position at the school. It also seems to involve someone a little devious too…

Barry Kripke

Namely Barry, the arch nemesis/rival for Sheldon throughout the episode. He’s the Newman or Gary from Cheers for The Big Bang Theory, so it is fitting that we’ll see him one last time.

Sheldon And Amy

From the looks of their conversation, things might get a little serious for Sheldon and Amy on the phone. Then again, Sheldon always looks this way and seems to have something dark in his past.

Young Sheldon is about to get really serious, isn’t it?

Howard and Bernadette

The second episode of the hour is titled “The Stockholm Syndrome” and seems to give us what was promised by the creators of the show.

“Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time, Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret, Sheldon and Amy stick together, and Koothrappali makes a new friend as the gang travels together into an uncharted future,” the description for the final episode reads.

Sheldon

Sheldon seems like he has some big decisions to make in the final episode too, so it will be interesting to see if this finale goes the sillier route or if it goes the route of the creator’s favorite finale from back at WonderCon.

“The greatest finale of the modern TV era was The Shield,” Prady adds. “Every time I see [Shield creator] Shawn Ryan, which is a lot because our daughters are friends, I tell him The Shield finale is crazy good!”

President Siebert

Joshua Malina’s President Siebert will also make a return in the final episode. That means we might get a bit of a funding issue or some development with the California Institute of Technology.

President Siebert

And given Sheldon’s absence from this photo, the presence of the president might have something to do with him.

Raj and Professor Bertram Kibbler

Raj has almost moved on after leaving his love in the last episode when she went to London to begin her new job. He decided to stay behind in California and has apparently moved on with a new pal, Professor Bertram Kibbler (Brian Posehn).

Leonard and Penny

And then finally, we get Leonard and Penny. Sharing a little romance and possibly giving us a sweet moment to close out the series.

We’ll just have to tune in and see when The Big Bang Theory comes to an end on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.