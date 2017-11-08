‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans React to Season Premiere’s Biggest Moments

The Big Bang Theory returned with not one, but two show-changing moments in its season 11 premiere, and fans were freaking out.

(Spoilers ahead)

Going in to the episode, entitled “The Proposal Proposal,” fans had an idea about one of the big events. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) asked Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik) to marry him in the season 10 finale, so an answer was expected.

Then there was a second huge moment that fans weren’t expecting at all involving Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and his wife Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

Pre-Show

As the showtime neared, fans were ready and waiting.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the season premiere, which promised an answer to the proposal cliffhanger.

@bigbangtheory comes on in less than 5 minuets i am so excited Amy say yes??? WE ARE ABOUT TO FIND OUT — Kaitlynn (@KaitlynnCroswe1) September 25, 2017

Time to see if Amy says yes. — watching The Big Bang Theory — Jacob Dean (@JDean330) September 25, 2017

@bigbangtheory is on in t-minus 5 minutes. My excitement right now is like pic.twitter.com/Du5OdvRWb1 — Ryan Jaffey (@RmjandleoRyan) September 25, 2017

Amy’s Answer

As many predicted, Amy kicked off the show by accepting Sheldon’s proposal.

As with any major moment, the Big Bang faithful completely flipped over the news.

Fans reacted with delight, shock and fun gifs as the moment aired.

Sheldon Cooper’s engaged? What kind of world am I living in? #BigBangTheory — Ray (@RDin1114) September 26, 2017

I don’t even care how many of you don’t like The Big Bang Theory because Sheldon and Amy are getting married and my heart is full — Ashley Ayers (@AyersAshleyy) September 26, 2017

Bernadette’s Big News

The second news came not long after the engagement reveal.

As Howard was congratulating Sheldon about the news on the phone, Bernadette was seen staring at a pregnancy test. She later confirmed that the test was positive to Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco).

This news came out of nowhere. Fans were completely taken aback at the reveal, which meant that the fan-favorite couple will be welcoming their second child this season.

Bernadette’s pregnant again! Way to go Howie #BigBangTheory — ?? (@_Peachy_Queen) September 26, 2017

Well that was a great season premiere of Big Bang Theory.? Knew Amy would say yes, but Bernadette being pregnant again was a nice surprise?? — ItsMeLeenie (@bellalunaleenie) September 26, 2017

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. / Michael Yarish