‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans React to Season Premiere’s Biggest Moments

The Big Bang Theory returned with not one, but two show-changing moments in its season 11 […]

The Big Bang Theory returned with not one, but two show-changing moments in its season 11 premiere, and fans were freaking out.

(Spoilers ahead)

Going in to the episode, entitled “The Proposal Proposal,” fans had an idea about one of the big events. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) asked Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik) to marry him in the season 10 finale, so an answer was expected.

Then there was a second huge moment that fans weren’t expecting at all involving Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and his wife Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

Scroll through to see Twitter‘s live reaction to both big scenes.

Pre-Show

As the showtime neared, fans were ready and waiting.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the season premiere, which promised an answer to the proposal cliffhanger.

Amy’s Answer

As many predicted, Amy kicked off the show by accepting Sheldon’s proposal.

As with any major moment, the Big Bang faithful completely flipped over the news.

Fans reacted with delight, shock and fun gifs as the moment aired.

Bernadette’s Big News

The second news came not long after the engagement reveal.

As Howard was congratulating Sheldon about the news on the phone, Bernadette was seen staring at a pregnancy test. She later confirmed that the test was positive to Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco).

This news came out of nowhere. Fans were completely taken aback at the reveal, which meant that the fan-favorite couple will be welcoming their second child this season.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. / Michael Yarish

