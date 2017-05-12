Big Bang Theory’s Season Finale Cliffhanger Revealed

After speculation that Sheldon’s relationship with Amy would be thrown into jeopardy during the season 10 finale of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) popped the big question to his long-time girlfriend, played by Mayim Bialik.

The episode’s plot revolved around a former admirer of Sheldon’s, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome), who tries to make a move on him while Amy is studying at Princeton University.

Amy tries to get the couple’s friends to keep her away, but they’re not sure how to manage the situation. Penny (Kaley Cuoco), in particular, sits down with Sheldon to explain the admirer’s intentions.

Sheldon then confronts Ramona head on and asks, “Are you seeking a romantic relationship with me?”

Ramona then kisses Sheldon, who reacts shocked.

Sheldon instantly speeds out of the room, buys a plane ticket and heads to Amy’s apartment. He knocks on the door (in his signature annoying fashion) and proposes.

Amy appears more than surprised, but the show wraps before we hear her answer.

Rumors going into the season finale were pointing towards Sheldon being unfaithful to Amy. In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Steve Molaro hinted that a major shake-up is in store for the couple.

“In the Big Bang writers room, we like to write stories that make us nervous,” he said. “Because then it feels like it matters. Well, [this ending] is one of those.”

The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for two more seasons, with some actors taking pay cuts to ensure their co-stars get the pay they deserve.

