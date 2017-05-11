New ‘Big Bang Theory’ Rumor Surfaces Surrounding Sheldon And Amy

When the season finale of The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursday night, fans are rumored to be in for quite a cliffhanger involving Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

Based on the episode's synopsis and statements from the showrunner, Sheldon could possibly be unfaithful to Amy while she's enrolled at Princeton University for a research fellowship.

According to TV Line, A onetime admirer of Sheldon Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome) comes back into the picture just days after Amy leaves town. She's got her eyes on Sheldon again, and his friends are not happy at all.

"Ramona is looking to take advantage of Sheldon and he is innocently blind to it," said showrunner Steve Molaro. "But all of his friends are acutely aware of what's going on."

Things get so dicey between the two that Amy has to reach out to friends Penny and Bernadette to keep an eye on Ramona and her usually faithful boyfriend.

"She tells [Penny and Bernadette] to stay on top of things on her behalf while she's 3,000 miles away," Molaro said. "They give each other a hard time and they have fights, but they really do have each others' backs,"

While many would assume Sheldon would reject Ramona's advances and things would go back to the status quo. However, this is a season finale and the show is believed to end on a shocking note.

Molaro touched on such a twist in the interview, which gave fans a peak into what the writers were thinking when they wrote the episode.

"In the Big Bang writers room, we like to write stories that make us nervous," he said. "Because then it feels like it matters. Well, [this ending] is one of those."

The beloved sitcom has already been renewed for two more seasons, so the cliffhanger will be resolved when the show returns for season 11.

There were some murmurs of controversy surrounding the show's renewal.

Actresses Bialik and Melissa Rouch had not agreed to new contracts, as they were earning a fraction of the amount their fellow leads were. Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg were all making $1 million per episode, while the two holdouts were at $175,000-$200,000 per episode.

Each of mentioned five took a $100,000 pay cut to help raise Bialik and Rouch's rates to $500,000 an episode.

In addition to the next two seasons of Big Bang, CBS is also working a spin-off prequel series called Young Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday night at 8/7c on CBS.

