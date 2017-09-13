‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season Premiere Will Include a Fan-Favorite Guest Star

When The Big Bang Theory returns to CBS in a couple of weeks, fans of the lovable nerds will find out exactly how Amy responded to Sheldon’s finale proposal. As if that wasn’t enough, it has also been revealed that one of the show’s more popular guest stars is appearing in the episode.

Along with the official synopsis for the premiere, titled “The Proposal Proposal,” CBS announced that theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking would be appearing as a guest.

Hawking will be playing himself in the episode, but no other details about his appearance were revealed. Although, knowing that Hawking is Sheldon Cooper‘s hero, it’s likely that the two will have some interaction.

While The Big Bang Theory has included plenty of notable cameos over the years, Hawking has appeared as himself on numerous occasions. The Season 11 premiere will mark the seventh time Hawking has had a spot on the show.

In addition to Hawking, Laurie Metcalf will also appear in the episode as Sheldon’s mother, and Riki Lindhome will return as Ramona.

The Big Bang Theory will premiere its new season on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.