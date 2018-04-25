‘The Big Bang Theory’ Finally Reveals Amy’s Parents

With the season finale just around the corner, The Big Bang Theory has finally revealed the actors playing Amy’s parents.

Kathy Bates and magician Raymond Teller, from Penn & Teller, are playing Mr. and Mrs. Fowler, the parents of Amy, who is played by Mayim Bialik, as reported by EW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Amy’s father has yet to appear on the series, Bates is actually replacing Annie O’Donnell who once briefly appeared as Amy’s mother during a video chat in season nine of the series.

Bates and Teller will make their debut during the May 10 season finale, alongside other previously announced guest stars such as actor Jerry O’Connell, who will be playing Sheldon’s brother Georgie.

While Georgie has been played by 15-year-old Montana Jordan on the Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon, this will be the first time the character has been seen on the original series.

O’Connell is a celebrated actor who has starred in may TV series, such as Sliders, Crossing Jordan, and CBS‘ The Defenders.

The first appearances of The Fowlers and Georgie on The Big Bang Theory will coincide with the big wedding of Amy and Sheldon (played by Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons), which will also see Oscar-nominated actress Laurie Metcalf reprise her role as Sheldon’s mother Mary.

Additionally, TV Line reports that Mary will be walking Sheldon down the aisle.

While most of the cast has been tight-lipped about the pending nuptuals, Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco recently stepped out at a red carpet event and ended up dishing on the big upcoming wedding.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Paw Works Ties and Tails Gala, Cuoco revealed that Amy and Sheldon’s upcoming wedding “will be very, very strange.” She then added, however, that it will also be “absolutely adorable and charming. Exactly like them.”

“I’m hoping it’s gonna be the season finale. I’ve heard they’ve not written it yet so, but that’s been the same for Big Bang since day one,” she continued, adding that “nothing is planned so anything could happen.

Cuoco also dished on her own upcoming wedding to Karl Cook, telling ET, “There is no info on when it’s happening, but there will be, let’s put it this way… there will be no animals left behind.”

The 32-year-old actress is widely known for her love of animals and plans to have them all at her wedding, for which she later admitted that she doesn’t even have a dress for yet.

While she doesn’t have any finite plans for her wedding as of yet, it is likely safe to assume that Cuoco will be inviting her Big Bang Theory family to join her pets at the ceremony.