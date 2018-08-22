‘Big Bang Theory’ Producers Promise ‘Epic’ Finale

As The Big Bang Theory viewers were saddened to learn the iconic comedy will end with season 12 in May 2019, producers promise something for them to look forward to in the meantime: an “epic” series finale.

In a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Fans were holding onto a strand of hope that the series would continue when CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl revealed in early August that behind-the-scenes conversations were taking place for a possible 13th season.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year,” Kahl said at the time. “We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with the studio that produces it, Warner Bros.”

But most expected the beloved comedy to wrap with the upcoming 12th season, including creator Chuck Lorre, who said he “never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what’s going to happen after.”

“One could easily presume that would be the end of the series but I’m just amazed we’re here,” he said during a 2017 Television Critics Association event.

Series star Johnny Galecki previously told TVLine in January that as of then, “the only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes.”

He hinted that even though it will be the end of an era, all good things must come to an end. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families,” Galecki said.

Star Kaley Cuoco previously told PEOPLE that she “can’t really picture” the end of the show, “and I don’t think there really will be ‘my life’ without it. I think it will always be there. It will always be running. I think we’ll always have those fans and it’s always going to be a part of me.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory will debut Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The series, which has run since 2007, has received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins through the years. Its final episode will air in May 2019, ending the show as the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history, with an astounding 279 episodes.