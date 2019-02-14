‘Big Bang Theory’: Pro Golfer Bubba Watson Stops By Set, Poses With Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar

Pro golfer Bubba Watson stopped by the set of The Big Bang Theory and it’s pretty clear the cast fanned over Watson as much as Watson fanned over them.

Watson posted on his Instagram a picture posing with Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar.

Parsons and Nayyar also couldn’t help but to share their visitor with the world as well.

“Well THAT was a fun night! Thanks for coming to the show, [Bubba Watson]! I think you’re awesome! Oh yea, I like you, too [Kunal Nayyer] [kiss face emoji].” Parsons wrote alongside an image on his Instagram.

“One guy’s got 4 Emmys, and the other 2 Green jackets, but me? I’ve got a cute bum,” Nayyar said in his comical post, featuring the same image.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and believe that to be true when looking at each of their posts. While all three are obviously friends, Watson didn’t just stop by to say hey, he’s there to learn.

The pro recently opened up to the Golf Channel about his interests in acting after he retires from the game — which he said he would do if he won 10 PGA tours, and he currently stands with 12 under his belt.

“I would quit the game today if somebody lets me get in some movies,” he joked.

When asked about his visit to the BBT set, he expressed how much enjoyment he gets out of it.

“I really love coming here and being able to get on set, learn stuff, learning every part of life, the business side, the writing side, the filming side,” he said.

Although Watson has more wins than most who play the game can even dream of, he’s still working towards earning a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame and a Ryder Cup captaincy. Something else he’ll need to work on if he wants to enter the entertainment industry is memorizing lines.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actor. I can’t remember lines, though, so I wouldn’t be very good at it, but I could look cool running down the street,” he said while laughing.

The Big Bang Theory just wrapped up their final shoot and gave the audience a performance to remember.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.