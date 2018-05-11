‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals a ‘Let’s Get Married’ Behind-the-Scenes Snap

The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 11th season on Thursday night with the wedding of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), as the main cast members and a host of guest stars gathered for one of the show’s most anticipated moments.

To give fans a behind-the-scenes look, series star Kaley Cuoco shared a pair of photos from the making of the episode, first posting a snap of herself in character as Penny along with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy posing together in their wedding attire.

“Tonight is the night!” Cuoco wrote ahead of the episode. “Let’s get married!!”

In another shot, the 32-year-old snuck in a quick smile next to guest star Kathy Bates, who was seemingly unaware that a camera was trained on her.

“When you forget to ask Kathy Bates to take a picture with you so you resort to this,” Cuoco cracked in the caption.

Bates appeared in the episode as Amy’s mother, along with Teller of Penn & Teller as Amy’s father.

Cuoco herself is engaged to be married to fiancé Karl Cook, telling E! News in March that she wants her wedding to happen sooner rather than later.

“I can’t wait. I don’t want it to be much longer. That’s the truth. I really can’t wait,” she said. “We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we’re ready to do it.”

As for the big day itself, “Kaley wants this wedding to be small and intimate,” or at least more intimate than her first wedding, a source told us earlier this year. “She’s nervous but very excited.” The insider added, “She’s really focusing on the love she has for Karl and just enjoying herself right now.”

Cuoco was previously married to Ryan Sweeting, and a source told E! News that Cuoco and Cook’s relationship is “different.”

“They have a lot in common and just get each other,” the insider said. “After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different. She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They’re in it for the long run.”

