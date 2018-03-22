‘Big Bang Theory’ Casts Jerry O’Connell as Sheldon’s Brother Georgie

Actor Jerry O’Connell will be playing Sheldon’s brother Georgie on The Big Bang Theory, the series has announced.

While Georgie has been played by 15-year-old Montana Jordan on the Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon, this will be the first time the character has been seen on the original series.

O’Connell is a celebrated actor who has starred in may TV series, such as Sliders, Crossing Jordan, and CBS’ The Defenders.

The Big Bang Theory characters might be most excited about O’Connell, however, for his voice acting roles, as he has voiced numerous DC Comics characters like Superman, Captain Marvel/Shazam, The Atom, and Nightwing.

Most recently, O’Connell has been starring in the Canadian series Carter, about an actor who “returns home after a public meltdown. Partnering with his police detective friend, he tries to use his acting experience to solve real crimes.”

Breaking casting announcement: Sheldon’s (adult) brother Georgie is going to be played by @MrJerryOC! #BigBangTheory #PaleyFest — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 22, 2018

Georgie’s first appearance on The Big Bang Theory will coincide with the big wedding of Amy and Sheldon (played by Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons), which will also see Oscar-nominated actress Laurie Metcalf reprise her role as Sheldon’s mother Mary.

Additionally, TV Line reports that Mary will be walking Sheldon down the aisle.

While most of the cast has been tight-lipped about the pending nuptuals, Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco recently stepped out at a red carpet event and ended up dishing on the big upcoming wedding.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Paw Works Ties and Tails Gala, Cuoco revealed that Amy and Sheldon’s upcoming wedding “will be very, very strange.” She then added, however, that it will also be “absolutely adorable and charming. Exactly like them.”

“I’m hoping it’s gonna be the season finale. I’ve heard they’ve not written it yet so, but that’s been the same for Big Bang since day one,” she continued, adding that “nothing is planned so anything could happen.

Cuoco also dished on her own upcoming wedding to Karl Cook, telling ET, “There is no info on when it’s happening, but there will be, let’s put it this way… there will be no animals left behind.”

The 32-year-old actress is widely known for her love of animals and plans to have them all at her wedding, for which she later admitted that she doesn’t even have a dress for yet.

While she doesn’t have any finite plans for her wedding as of yet, it is likely safe to assume that Cuoco will be inviting her Big Bang Theory family to join her pets at the ceremony.