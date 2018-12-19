‘The Big Bang Theory’: ‘Grace and Frankie’ Actress Lindsey Kraft Appearing in Unexpected Guest Role

The Big Bang Theory is bringing in a familiar face from Grace and Frankie for a multi-episode guest appearance.

The CBS comedy series, which is airing its 12th and final season, will bring back Brian Thomas Smith to reprise his role as Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) ex-husband. He will be joined by Grace and Frankie actress Lindsey Kraft, who will play his new wife Marissa during the second half of the final season.

According to TVLine, Kraft will be recurring on the show for multiple episodes, and will make her debut on the series in the Jan. 10 episode.

The episode’s official synopsis reads: “Zack and his wife want a baby, but when Zack is infertile, they ask Leonard for help.”

Kraft is known for her roles on a variety of popular television shows including Living Biblically, Dirty John and The Conners. On Grace and Frankie, Kraft plays the role of Allison, Bud’s (Baron Vaughn) love interest on the series.

The news comes as The Big Bang Theory approaches the midpoint of its final season. The show will return from its winter hiatus with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 3 titled: “The Paintball Scattering.”

The episode description reads: “Penny and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) organize a paintball game that results in mayhem when Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is jealous of Amy (Mayim Bialik). Also, Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) catches Anu (Rati Gupta) with her ex-boyfriend and Stuart(Kevin Sussman) doesn’t want to move in with Denise (Lauren Lapkus).”

Series star Mayim Bialik recently opened up about the end of the end of the long-running CBS series.

“It’s emotional,” Bialik told Closer Weekly Saturday of the upcoming series finale. She is trying to “capture every moment” of the end of the show.

“Every week kind of feels like, ‘This is the last time we’ll be doing this kind of script.’ It’s been such a long run, and so it’s kind of hard to imagine life after this,” she added.

CBS announced the end of the long running series back in August, with producers admitting they weren’t sure how the series would be wrapping up. However, they know it won’t include a big death.

“We haven’t gotten to the ending yet. We’ve dealt with the death of Wolowitz’s mother,” showrunner Steve Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in September. “So, sure, those things are possibilities, but when we get down to the finale — and nothing is set in stone since we haven’t written it yet — but the DNA of the show is a happy, positive, loving show and I don’t think it would feel right to leave this show on a downer note.”

The Big Bang Theory returns Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.