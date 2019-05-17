‘Big Bang Theory’: Elevator Finally Works in Series Finale

One of the long-running jokes during The Big Bang Theory‘s entire history finally came to an end in the series finale Thursday night. During the first half, the apartment building’s elevator finally started to work.

After Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) won the Nobel Prize, Amy got a makeover with the help of Raj (Kunal Nayyar). Sheldon was surprisingly not happy about the major change and stormed out of Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) apartment. While he argued with Leonard about his fear of things changing, there was another big change — the elevator suddenly began working, carrying Penny up to the apartments.

After a discussion with Penny at a restaurant about the changes he’s experienced over the past 12 years, Penny led Sheldon to the elevator.

“This is wild,” Sheldon said when the doors closed, which was the final moment of the finale’s first half.

Since the elevator suddenly worked, it helped getting luggage down from the apartments much easier in the second episode.

Back in September, Kaley Cuoco told James Corden that fixing the elevator was her one request for the finale.

“I would like the elevator to get fixed,” she said. “Simple request, right?”

Cuoco added, “The stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as our seasons have gone on. You know, season 1 and 2, we’re running up there. Now it’s season 12. We’re all a little bit older. A little more difficult getting up those steps, so I’d like that elevator to work.”

During her appearance on The Late Late Show, Cuoco also recalled hearing the news that Big Bang would be ending for the first time.

“It was definitely tough. There was not a dry eye in the room. A lot of hysterical sobs,” Cuoco recalled of the moment. “I think I wrote this on my social, it wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would’ve been completely devastated. So it’s been a long run and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things, which is so heartbreaking, you know? But it would’ve been heartbreaking no matter when.”

