‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Reveals New Behind the Scenes Photos

The stars of The Big Bang Theory are sharing new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the CBS comedy. Over the past few days, the actors have been taking to social media to reveal a look at what it’s like in between takes of the sitcom.

Back at it. #bigbangtheory A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Jim Parsons, who portrays eccentric genius Sheldon Cooper on the series, took to Instagram to post a selfie from the set of the Emmy-winning show. The series is currently airing its 11th season but judging by Parsons’ photo, filming for the next season has begun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Back at it,” he captioned the post.

Seen in the background of the photo was Simon Helberg, who recently landed a new series on CBS.

Up Next: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Lands New Series at CBS

On Monday, Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, also treated her fans to a selfie taken during the production of Season 11. The picture was taken while filming the episode that aired on this past Monday night titled The Collaboration Contamination.

“I have so many scenes with Simon Helberg in tonight’s episode as he and Amy team up on a project and Sheldon gets a tad jealous!!” Bialik captioned the post.

Monday’s episode of BBT easily won the night in TV ratings. Around 12.8 million viewers tuned in for the episode, which is about the same numbers that the ratings reached the previous week.

More: ‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Gives a Cheerful Thumbs Up in New Set Photo