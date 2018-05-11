‘Big Bang Theory’: Amy and Sheldon’s Wedding Shocker Stuns Fans

The Big Bang Theory offered a twist nobody saw coming. During the CBS comedies’ season finale, viewers were introduced to Amy Farrah Fowler’s (Mayim Bialik) parents played by Kathy Bates and Teller.

For most of the episode, Bates’s character commanded every scene allowing for Teller to stay silent but present. The magician shocked fans, however, when he spoke for the first time before the ceremony.

During the ceremony, however, Bates’ character gets frustrated after Amy and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) delay the wedding to talk shop, and she decides to get her daughter and get out of there.

“This whole thing was a big mistake, I’m going to grab Amy and get her out of here.”

“Sit down,” Penny (Kaley Cuoco) interjects.

“Excuse me?” Amy’s mom says.

“Sheldon loves Amy and he would never hurt her on her wedding day or any other day so park it!” Penny says.

Sheldon’s mom Mary (Laurie Metcalf) gets up to clap for the moment but Penny snaps at her to sit down too.

When Amy’s mom asks her husband to defend her honor, Teller whispers directly to Penny, “Thank you.”

The brief moment is actually an epic occasion as that is the most anyone has heard Teller speak on television in a long time.

“He was super-game, and he’s a friend of the show,” executive producer Steve Holland told Entertainment Weekly about the shocking finale moment. “We know he’s a fan, we’ve met him before, he’s come to the set before, and so actually it seems like we wrote the role specifically for him, but we didn’t.”

“When we were writing Amy’s mom and dad, it just seemed funny that Amy’s mom kept stepping on Amy’s dad every time he tried to speak,” Holland continues. “About halfway through writing, one of the writers, Jeremy Howe, said, ‘Teller would be really funny for this.’ And it just clicked. You’re like, absolutely. This feels like it was intentional, like we did this just for that, but it seemed like such the perfect fit, so we contacted him and he was super-excited about doing it. He was actually bouncing back and forth. He was directing a play in Chicago and doing his Penn and Teller show in Vegas, but he was like, ‘Don’t worry. We’ll work out the logistics. I really want to be there to do this.’”

The moment almost didn’t make on the show, Holland reveals.

“When we shot it, we did a couple different versions of it, but no, he never pushed back or was reluctant to do the line at all,” Holland says. “We did a bigger, fuller-voiced version, we did the version that you saw [in the finale], and we did a version where he only mouthed it but didn’t vocalize anything — the whispered version seemed to be the funniest.”

Amy and Sheldon’s wedding went off without any problems, as Mark Hamill officiated the adorable ceremony while holding back tears.

The Big Bang Theory will return for its 12th season in Fall 2018 on CBS.