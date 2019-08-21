‘BH90210’ Welcomes Carol Potter in New Episode 3 Photos

BH90210 is coming back with a new episode this week, with the arrival of another original cast member and maybe some context for that mysterious and bloody threat.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival has been a ratings hit with many fans celebrating the nostalgia of the seeing the 1990’s drama original cast members back together after almost thirty years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Episode 3, titled “The Photo Shoot” finds the cast continuing to work toward getting the reboot on the air, as they deal with family obstacles and the return of another beloved cast member.

Take a look at what’s coming on Episode 3, and photos from the upcoming episode.

Hello Carol

Episode 3 will welcome another original cast member from the original series. This time, Carol Potter, who played Cindy Walsh, Brandon and Brenda’s mother, will be appearing as a fictionalized version of herself.

It remains to be seen what will bring her back to the show, though hopefully it is that she will be reprising her role on the show-within-a-show.

Serious Talks

It seems like Carol will be imparting her wisdom on someone when she appears on the series, though the photos work well to provide no context as to what is happening in the scene.

Brandon and Brenda’s parents were always the voice of reason on the show’s early seasons, so maybe Carol will be bringing some much needed advice to the stars of the new series, as they continue to try to put the reboot together for television.

Pressure Is On

This photo seems to fit the synopsis for the hour, which reads: “Tori starts to feel the pressure of balancing the cast’s requirements for the reboot, while keeping the wheels in motion. Jason and Ian both struggle with their marriage issues, Jennie meets her new bodyguard, Brian hires a new assistant and Gabby asks Christine for advice. Meanwhile, the cast turns to a familiar face for help and Tori goes to extremes to get Shannen on board with the reboot.”

The promo already showed Tori going to a remote location to fetch her elusive cast member so, will we finally get more Shannen screentime?

Drama Follows Jason

Jason has had an eventful reunion so far, with hooking up with Jennie (Garth), finding out his wife is pregnant and then also discovering the baby might not be his.

Will Jason finally confront his wife about what’s been going on or will he be too busy working on directing the reboot’s pilot episode?

At the Helm

Jason will be stepping into the director’s chair both during the episode and behind the scenes.

The real life Jason Priestley also directed this week’s hour, so we will have to see how he hands the job in front of the camera as well.

Going Through Changes

Gabrielle has had some of the biggest moments in the revival so far, after kissing a woman during the Vegas reunion and later deciding to give Andrea a sexuality journey on the reboot. After seeing her in the final moments of Episode 2 getting ready to tell her husband about her sexuality, we’ll have to wait to see how he took the news.

Could Gabrielle be pursuing a new relationship already or will she makes things work with her longtime partner?

Relationship Problems

One person who is waiting to deal with their marriage is Ian (Ziering), after discovering that his Real Housewives-aspiring wife is cheating on him.

Also focused on building his brand without her, it’s only a matter of time before his relationship implodes.

New People?

Jennie has also been through the ringer in the reboot so far, including a third divorce and her teenage daughter almost filing for emancipation. With her personal life sort-of handled at the moment, the actress will be meeting her new bodyguard in Episode 3.

Could this be the recipe for a disaster or a less problematic new relationship?

Still in Danger?

Brian (Austin Green) will also be welcoming a new person into his staff, A new assistant. Given that there’s a mysterious man circling around him, could he be the stalker we are all fearing? And does he have a connection to the violent threat the cast got at the end of the last episode?

BH90210 continues with a new episode Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.