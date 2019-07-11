‘BH90210’ Stars Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling Share a Kiss in New Teaser

Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling — who play David and Donna, respectively — are seen sharing a kiss in a new teaser for the upcoming series revival. Other stars from the show seen returning in the clip include Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris. The revival series will see the stars playing embellished versions of their characters from the original ’90s drama.

“It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot,” Spelling said of the reboot earlier this year. “We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hour-long show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess,” Spelling added “And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.”

Meet us at the Peach Pit on August 7 when #BH90210 comes home! 🏠🍑❤️ pic.twitter.com/uJ6ztFIZhN — BH90210 (@BH90210) July 11, 2019

In addition to Spelling FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn also commented on the new series revival, saying, “Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation.

“Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210,” Thorn added.

While many of the show’s original stars are returning, Luke Perry was not able to be involved with the revival, as he passed away suddenly in March after suffering a stroke. Following his death, Spelling spoke to PEOPLE about the tragic news, saying that she was “in utter shock and heartbroken.”

“I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie,” Spelling added. “Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known. I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series, dubbed BH90210, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.