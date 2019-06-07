‘BH90210’ Star Tori Spelling Gushes Over Getting a Series ‘Do Over’ With Revival

Tori Spelling is reflecting on the privilege of rebooting Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share a touching photo from the set of BH90210 and share how “grateful” she felt to be working with the original cast – Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering.

“Not sitting down on the job!” she began the lengthy caption to the photo, showing her sitting between takes, surrounded by the crew. “Just taking a moment in between camera set ups to look around and appreciate how amazing it is that we are coming home to [Fox] with [BH90210] this August.”

“I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come,” she added. “And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me.”

“Well, now I get a do over. At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens. #workfamily #bh90210 #grateful,” Spelling continued.

The new series will follow heightened versions of the original cast members as they work on getting an actual reboot to the teen drama on television. The storylines will be based on the real lives and relationships of the cast members.

Aside from the original stars of the show, BH90210 has cast La La Anthony, Vanessa Lachey and Ivan Sergei to play the fictional spouses of Green, Priestley and Spelling respectively.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn previously said of the reboot. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Spelling previously opened up to PEOPLE abut the chance to work with her former co-stars once again.

“We’re all really excited to get back to work with each other every day,” she said. “We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited.”

The late Luke Perry was the only cast member to not be involved in the reboot due to his Riverdale responsibilities. Following his sudden passing after suffering a major stroke in March, producers teased the show would honor his memory.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.