‘BH90210’: Shannen Doherty Posts ‘First Day of Work’ Photo

Shannen Doherty had a long first day at work on Beverly Hills, 90210, as she shared with fans on social media this week.

Doherty, 48, is co-starring in a self-parodic revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, the beloved teen drama that aired from 1990 to 2000. She and some of her former cast-mates have gotten together in Vancouver, British Columbia to bring the show back to life, and on Thursday evening, Doherty announced that she had officially gotten back to work.

“First day of work today and could not of (sic) gone better!” the actress wrote in an Instagram post. “Had a blast on set and taking in the beauty of Vancouver once again. #bh90210.”

The picture showed Doherty lying in what looked to be a hotel bed, with white sheets and pillows against an off-white headboard. She matched the furniture in a white t-shirt, with her black hair tumbling all around her and her eyes framed in heavy black makeup.

Doherty is returning to the series with many other beloved stars, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Gabreille Carteris, Ian Ziering and Tori Spelling. The revival comes on the heels of Luke Perry’s passing earlier this year. The beloved actor also starred on 90210, and in May, Priestley told The Associated Press that Perry’s unexpected passing brought the whole cast and crew back together.

“Luke was a huge part of our 90210 family, and personally Luke was a very large part of my life. So, it’s obviously very difficult to do this without him,” he said.

As for the revival, Priestley promised that it would honor the original series, but it would also be self-aware and heavy on the self-referential jokes.

“The show is comedic drama, very, very heavy on the comedy side. It’s a scripted, fake reality show that follows Jason Priestly and Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth, all of us trying to get a reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 made, and what that entails,” he explained.

Priestly compared the show to Episodes, with “a little bit of Arrested Development thrown in there. A little bit of Curb Your Enthusiasm thrown in there. But very much in the vein of those shows.”

The original series was produced by Aaron Spelling, Tori Spelling’s father. It led to numerous spinoffs, and in many ways contributed to the creation of an entire genre of teen dramas over the next two decades.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is expected to air some time this summer on Fox.