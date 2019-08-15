‘BH90210’ Season 2 Would Feature a Show Within a Show, Tori Spelling Says

BH90210 may just be a six-episode miniseries this summer, but Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling already have a plan for the possible — and crazier — Season 2. The actresses and co-creators of the new Fox series revealed that should the show be renewed for a second season, it would likely involve scenes from the 90210 reboot their fictionalized characters are working on this season.

The new show follows heightened versions of Garth, Spelling, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green getting back together after 30 years to work on a reboot of the iconic 1990s drama series, Beverly Hills, 90210.

Garth and Spelling spoke with E! News ahead of the premiere the show’s second episode and discussed the possibility of future episodes beyond the first season.

“This season you’ll just see us kind of getting back together and finding our friendships again, and starting to film the reboot, so next season would be like a full-on reboot, so it would be a show within a show,” Spelling told the publication.

The show would basically follow the fictionalized versions of the cast filming the reboot and also scenes from that show. With fans already confused about the premise of the series to begin with, that makes the prospect of more episodes even more exciting.

Despite the confusion, audiences seem to be loving the new series, with Fox announcing the show has been the network’s highest rated summer premiere in over two years. The show delivered 6.1 million multi-platform viewers.

The show’s success has opened questions on whether there will be more episodes in 2020. However, not everyone would be down to do it again.

“I think we should just focus on the six because — no projecting into the future,” Doherty told Us Weekly. “Right now, it’s this very awesome miniseries special event that’s very cool, and I personally love that because I think the audience gets in, they get that flavor of all of us, what they wanted to see us doing, they get some nostalgia in there for summer. It’s the perfect summer thing.”

Garth previously commented on the premise of the series, saying the team behind the show thought fans deserved something better than a regular revival series.

“Personally, it never made sense for me to go back and play Kelly Taylor,” Garth told Us Weekly. “I felt like our audience deserved more, so when we came up with this fresh concept, we were all like, ‘Let’s do this!’”

Spelling said ahead of the series premiere she would love to do BH90210 for a long time.

“We would love to continue to work together,” the actress said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “It’s been such an amazing experience. I liken it to high school when you think, ‘Oh, you never get a chance to do a do-over, and there are things that you know now that you didn’t know then that you would’ve done differently and we get that opportunity.”

“We have so many stories to tell that this could keep going season after season, so we hope it does,” she added at the time.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.