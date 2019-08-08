‘BH90210’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The highly anticipated return of Beverly Hills, 90210 is quickly approaching and the nostalgia surrounding the show is coming out in full force.

The premiere of the show airs on Fox at 9 p.m. ET. The episode can later be found on Hulu with a subscription. As always, users who have access to a DVR can set their recorders and catch the show after it’s premiere. The episode will also drop on most on-demand services shortly after.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the original series will see many familiar faces in the reboot. Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabriella Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will all make their return.

Garth previously spoke with PopCulture.com about what this series will be all about.

“It’s uncharted territory… Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Spelling explained.

She continued on about how there will be plenty of Easter eggs throughout the reboot. This will certainly go over with the nostalgic fan base.

“We want everybody that loves the show to remember why they loved it and we’re going to have a lot of nods and winks to OG stuff,” Garth said. “Some people will get it, some people won’t, but the die-hard fans will definitely know when they’re getting it.”

Missing from the cast will be Luke Perry, who famously played the role of Dylan McKay in the original. Perry suffered a stroke and passed away on March 4. He was 52 years old.

Perry was never going to be a main part of the new series, however, due to his commitment to the CW’s Riverdale. However, there were reports that he could appear as a guest prior to his loss.

“We had had conversations with him about it, yes, and he was fully in support of it,” co-star Jennie Garth said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

In terms of what fans can expect, the series will run for six episodes. The plot for the show will actually focus on the original cast ironically attempting to organize a reunion themselves.

Beverly Hills, 90210 first hit the screen in 1990 where it would last for 10 seasons. The show followed the lives of the cast as teenagers and their journey growing up in the California town.