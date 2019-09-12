‘BH90210’ Finale: Will Fox Series Return for Season 2?

The crazy summer adventure that was BH90210 has officially come to an end and we are all wondering, will the gang come back for a second season of meta goodness? The Fox event series labeled Wednesday night’s final episode as a season finale, and though no Season 2 renewal has been given to the unconventional reboot series, the final episode left enough of a question mark to leave fans begging for more episodes.

Spoilers Ahead for BH90210 Episode 6: “The Long Wait”

After filming the much-talked-about pilot for the actual reboot of 90210 in the show, the season finale found the actors struggling with the wait to find out if the show would be picked up. Despite some competition from a fictional reboot series of The O.C., the network eventually opts to greenlight the 90210 reboot to series, with some big changes coming to the cast and the production.

On the personal front, Brian Austin Green’s wife Shay (La La Anthony) went behind his back and did a DNA test on Zach (Ty Wood), revealing he is not his biological son. The moment led to a last-minute reveal that the young fan could actually be Jason Priestley’s biological son, who came to the realization shortly after leaving his wife Camille (Vanessa Lachey).

Jennie Garth also broke up to her bodyguard boyfriend Wyatt (Brendan Penny) after he awkwardly got a tattoo of her initials after only a short time dating. With both Jason and Jennie single, the show left the possibility open for the actors to possibly pursue a relationship in the future.

After the reveal that the reboot indeed was picked up to series (on the show), the actors jetted off to New York to celebrate at the Upfronts presentation. Ian Ziering ended up hooking up with guest star Denise Richards, who awkwardly revealed later her daughter is Anna (Natalie Sharp) — the show’s head writer and Ian’s problematic love interest.

The episode wrapped up with executive Christine Elise breaking the news to the cast members that the reboot would undergo major changes now that it had been greenlit. The series will be filming in Canada — where BH90210 actually films — Anna will no longer be the end writer and the network cannot afford to keep all of the original cast members.

The final twist sounds like a masterful way for the original cast members who don’t want to sign up for Season 2 to walk away from the show, though fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Garth and Tori Spelling — who executive produced and are co-creators of the real-life reboot — previously revealed they were hoping for a second season of the show, which would include actual footage from the 90210 reboot being filmed in the series.

“This season you’ll just see us kind of getting back together and finding our friendships again, and starting to film the reboot, so next season would be like a full-on reboot, so it would be a show within a show,” Spelling told E! News in August.