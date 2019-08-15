‘BH90210’ Fans Still Struggle to Understand Show in Episode 2

BH90210 may be a ratings hit, but fans are still not quite catching the meta premise of the new series. The new Fox summer series delivered great numbers for its series premiere, and fans returned to tune in for Episode 2. However, many of the viewers continued to express their confusion for the premise on social media, and wishing the show was an actual reboot of the original series.

“The Pitch” saw the Beverly Hills, 90210 crew face the consequences of their actions in Vegas in the series premiere, as Tori worked to convince them to sign on for the actual reboot of the show she had pitched to Fox.

As with the first episode, the hour started with a dream sequence in which Jennie (Garth) played her role as Kelly Taylor and was back in high school. The other cast members also sported their old high school looks, with Gabrielle Carteris showing off she still can pull off the Andrea 90’s hair.

The reboot moment was quickly interrupted, however, after Jennie woke up and faced some maternal problems at home.

Fans of the series took to Twitter to comment on the introduction to the second episode, hoping the new series would have been a true reboot to the characters from the original series.

Season 2 should be about our heroes waging war on the cast of the CW reboot who are also trying to reboot their 90210! Please! #BH90210 — Patrick Gaddis (@patrickmgaddis) August 15, 2019

really hoping this mockumentary leads to a real reboot.#BH90210 pic.twitter.com/qsbyaqyVke — laura weatherston (@lauweatherston) August 15, 2019

If all my nightmares could be Bev Niner-themed…well, they wouldn’t be nightmares #BH90210 — Angie Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) August 15, 2019

K I don’t get it. During the beginning credits where they’re all intro’d like the old episodes……the hair on my arms stands straight up lol. I don’t get it. 😍#BH90210 ❤️ — Cindy Sanche (@CindySancheAB) August 15, 2019

I’m really, *really* trying to give the new @BH90210 a chance, but this is SO cringeworthy. 🥴 #BH90210 — B.⭐️ (@brianneamira) August 15, 2019

The series follows fictionalized versions of the actors who became famous on Beverly Hills, 90210, who after being apart and doing their own thing for three decades, decide to come together to get a reboot of the series up and running.

Spelling and Garth, who also co-created and are executive producers on the series, previously called a “soapedy” combining elements from their real lives and adding comedy and big twists.

“Personally, it never made sense for me to go back and play Kelly Taylor,” Garth told Us Weekly this week. “I felt like our audience deserved more, so when we came up with this fresh concept, we were all like, ‘Let’s do this!’”

While some fans were hoping for a real reboot, many others have jumped on the bandwagon of the new show, calling the new concept a great way to tackle the television trend.

I really like how they doing this show. #BH90210 — Truthhurts (@GirlWonder3) August 15, 2019

I just love this spin on the reboot craziness lately. #BH90210 🤣 — Christina L. (@Pnksno20) August 15, 2019

@BH90210 is trippy as all hell; but I can’t get enough. Loving the show so far #BH90210 — Debbie Schechter ︽✵︽ (@LoHud_Debbie) August 15, 2019

The series also packs a lot of nostalgic references to the old series, with Garth previously telling PopCulture.com true fans will be delighted to see the hidden Easter eggs.

“We’re going to definitely give them a lot of fan candy,” she said. “We want everybody that loves the show to remember why they loved it and we’re going to have a lot of nods and winks to OG stuff. Some people will get it, some people won’t, but the die-hard fans will definitely know when they’re getting it.”

What do you think of the new series? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.