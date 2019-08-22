‘BH90210’ Episode 3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

BH90210 is one of the summer’s biggest hits, and the action is just getting more interesting with Episode 3. The third hour of the six-episode summer event series will see Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty continue to work on their proposed reboot of the series, as the drama behind the scenes gets even more intense.

Viewers can tune in to the new episode live at 9 p.m. ET. Fans with DVRs can also set their devices and catch the show later, just make sure you set it up correctly so as to not miss a second of the action. The hour will also be available on most on-demand services and Hulu for streaming the morning after the episode airs on Fox.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Episode 3, titled “The Photo Shoot”, official synopsis reads: “Tori starts to feel the pressure of balancing the cast’s requirements for the reboot, while keeping the wheels in motion. Jason and Ian both struggle with their marriage issues, Jennie meets her new bodyguard, Brian hires a new assistant and Gabby asks Christine for advice. Meanwhile, the cast turns to a familiar face for help and Tori goes to extremes to get Shannen on board with the reboot.”

The reboot series proved to a big hit for FOX, as the premiere was the biggest summer premiere for the network in a couple of years, drawing 3.4 million total viewers live, and netted 6.1 million viewers across multiple platforms.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that despite the show being a hit, the cast have a base salary of $70,000 per episode. Garth and Spelling are the most paid of the cast members as they are also billed as co-creators of the series. Their total goes up $15,000.

Jason Priestley also made an extra $46,000, a minimum rate for directing, for his work directing tonight’s episode.

Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green taking in the standard $70,000 per episode or $420,000 over the series’ run.

With three more episodes left, Garth and Spelling have hinted at the possibility of more episodes in the future. Spelling previously said a potential Season 2 would feature scenes from the reboot the cast is currently working on.

“This season you’ll just see us kind of getting back together and finding our friendships again, and starting to film the reboot, so next season would be like a full-on reboot, so it would be a show within a show,” Spelling told E! News last week.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.