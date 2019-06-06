‘BH90210’: Dean McDermott Won’t Play Tori Spelling’s Husband

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is fast approaching, but its now been revealed that Dean McDermott won’t play Tori Spelling‘s husband in the limited series.

The couple is married in real life and share five children together. On the new series, however, Spellings’ husband will be played by actor Ivan Sergei (Crossing Jordan, Charmed), per Deadline.

The Fox network mini-series will reunite the stars of the classic teen drama, including Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris. Tiffani Thiessen is unable to appear due to shooting Season 3 of Alexa & Katie at the moment.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn previously said of the reboot. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Earlier this year, Spelling opened up about the revival and explained the idea behind it, as well as shared what fans can expect from the limited series.

“It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot,” she said. “We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves.”

“Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hour-long show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess,” Spelling added. “And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.”

Sadly, original series star Luke Perry will not be apart of the revival, as he tragically passed away in March. After his death was reported, Spelling took to spoke to PEOPLE about the news, saying that she was “in utter shock and heartbroken.”

“I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie,” Spelling added. “Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known. I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series, dubbed BH90210, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.