‘BH90210’ Cast Salaries Revealed, and They’re Lower Than You’d Think

The BH90210 reboot got off to a hot start after drawing in 3.4 million total viewers and came in as Fox’s most-streamed summer debut ever as it netted 6.1 million viewers across multiple platforms. The success of the premiere aside, many had previously wondered just how much money it took to convince the cast to return for a six-episode mini-series. It turns out, it wasn’t as much dough as some had anticipated.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the cast’s salaries on Wednesday prior to the second episode airing. The seven stars have a base salary of $70,000 per episode.

There are some variances, though.

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling come out with the biggest pay day due to their roles as co-creators of the reboot. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the two bring in an additional $15,000 per episode, upping their totals to $85,000.

Jason Priestley earned himself an extra $46,000 — the minimum rate for primetime directing — for his role behind the scenes on an episode.

That leaves Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green taking in the standard $70,000 per episode or $420,000 over the mini-series’ run.

Reunion shows typically bring in much heavier money to convince the actors to get back together. The Hollywood Reporter noted how Will and Grace saw its stars bring in $250,000 per episode, a total that eventually jumped up to $350,000 for its second season.

Another reunion that gained much attention was Gilmore Girls. The two main stars, Lauren Graham and Alexis Biedel, received major paydays from the Netflix series as they collected $750,000 per episode.

If BH90210 keeps on finding success in the ratings after its six-episode run wraps up, perhaps the showrunners and Fox will up the ante and try to get the gang together for another run at higher salaries.

The show has struck a chord with its audience for all of the call backs to the original series. The first episode touched on a lot of nostalgia that fans appreciated.

Previously, Garth spoke to PopCulture.com about how this series will be quite different than any other reunion done before.

“It’s uncharted territory… Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” she said in May.

BH90210 airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.