‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Will Pay Tribute to Luke Perry in New Revival Series

The upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series will reportedly include a tribute to the late Luke Perry, who had not signed on to the show before his death.

Due to Perry’s commitment to The CW’s Riverdale, Perry did not sign on for the event series before his death. However, Deadline reports Fox is considering a tribute of some kind.

Back in March, CBS executive David Stapf confirmed Perry was not going to star in 90210, but the writers room is still determined to dealing with the actor’s death, Deadline reported at the time.

Perry will be the only original major 90210 star not to appear in the new series. Shannen Doherty was also going to skip, but Deadline reported Friday that she signed on to appear alongside Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

The new project is not technically a revival or reboot, since the series will feature the actors playing “heightened versions of themselves” as they try to start a Beverly Hills, 90210 revival. Can they put their feelings about each other aside to make the show happen? Fans will have to tune in this summer to see.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000 for 10 seasons. The CW rebooted the show as 90210 with a new cast and members of the original reprising their roles, including Doherty. That show ran from 2008 to 2013.

The new series, titled BH90210, was created by Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on The CW’s reboot and Spelling’s So Notorious. It will be a co-production between Fox Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Perry died in March, days after suffering a massive stroke, at age 52. Earlier this week, his final Riverdale episode aired on The CW.

After Perry’s death, Doherty was among the many celebrities who paid tribute to the beloved actor.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” Doherty wrote on Instagram. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Perry is survived by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, his mother, step-father, brother and sister. He will appear in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which opens in July.

BH90210 does not have a specific premiere date, but is expected to start this summer.

