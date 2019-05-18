‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Tori Spelling Reveals New Photos With Cast Amid Reboot Shakeup

Tori Spelling is not letting the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot writers drama affect production of the anticipated new series.

The actress shared new photos with her co-stars for the upcoming Fox series, titled BH90210, including one celebrating her birthday, just days after the showrunner and some senior writers unexpectedly quit.

“Even though we were working all day and doing wardrobe on my [birthday] I was happy to share my [birthday] cupcakes with my friends [Jennie Garth] and [Jason Priestley],” she wrote on Instagram Friday, one day after her 46th birthday. “and was fun to hear the news that our @bh90210 promo hit a record high of over 18 million views! [FOX] #bh90210 #bdaycupcakes @sethchernoff”

The celebration on the record-breaking numbers come as major changes are hitting the show’s writers room months before the series premiere.

According to a report from Variety, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers quit the six-episode series.

While the report claimed issues with two of the lead actresses lead to the mass exit behind the scenes, a new source told Us Weekly that the writers have been worried about the new show from the start.

“The reboot alienated many of the writers and producers that made the original show a hit. Many of those people found out about the show by reading about it online,” the source said, adding Fox “wasn’t allotting enough money” to the series.

Spelling returned to Instagram Saturday with a new group photo from the show’s international upfront presentation with new series cast members Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Garth and Ian Ziering. The show is also expected to see the return of Shannen Doherty and Brian Austin Green.

“I’m not gonna lie… my co-stars are all really good looking!” Spelling wrote on the caption. “And, from a fashion perspective I love that without coordinating it beforehand we have a very cohesive wardrobe palette. It’s like we’ve known each other for 30 years or something. Missing you today [Shannen] and [Brian] Love you both.”

Paul Sciarrotta has taken over showrunning duties, along with creators and coshowrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

After news of the mass exodus from the show surfaced, Doherty took to Twitter to share a lengthy response blasting media for rumors she was the reason the writers quit.

“I realized this morning, that I have a fear of doing what I love because of headlines like this,” Doherty wrote. “Not only because there is zero truth to it but because it lessens me and my journey, battle, experience with cancer. Why should I be scared to work? And why aren’t people held accountable for their fabricated stories?”

“I refuse to be cast in the same villain role because ‘journalists’ lack imagination and I certainly refuse to be cheapened as a survivor and as a woman by them,” she added. “Yes, i am a strong woman. I have been thru hell and back. I am compassionate and caring. I’m multi faceted and not someone to be pigeon holed.”

BH90210 is set to premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.