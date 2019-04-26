‘Beverly Hills 90210’: Shannen Doherty Returning for Fox Event Series

Shannen Doherty will return to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots after all.

The actress, who first rose to fame playing Brenda Walsh on the Fox teen drama, has officiated on to star in BH90210, Fox’s upcoming six-episode event series, along with fellow original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Doherty — who initially was one of the only originals not returning for the reunion show — will now also serve as an executive producer on the show. The series is expected to premiere this summer.

The event series will reportedly follow a fictionalized version of the original show’s main cast working together to pitch a revival of the iconic Aaron Spelling-created drama.

When rumors of the revival first began to circulate, both Doherty and co-star Luke Perry had not signed on to participate in the project. Reports surfaced at the time that Perry was interested in guest starring, but he could not be involved as a series regular due to his commitment to The CW’s Riverdale.

Following Perry’s passing in March, producers for the upcoming revival spinoff revealed plans were put in place to pay tribute to the beloved actor who brought fan-favorite 90210 character Dylan McKay to life.

When Tori Spelling first confirmed the revival series was in the works in February, shortly after she was unmasked as the Unicorn on The Masked Singer, she revealed Doherty’s involvement in the show was still up in the air.

“There is no status right now but… we would love to have her,” Spelling told press in February.

Doherty played Brenda Walsh in the original series which aired from 1990 to 2000. The original series centered around Brenda and her twin brother Brandon (Priestley) adjusting to their new lives in Beverly Hills after moving from Minneapolis, Minnesota with their parents.

The actress also reprised her role as Brenda in several guest appearances during the first season of the 90210 reboot series in the CW, which aired from 2008-2013. Doherty is also known for roles in the original Charmed, Little House on the Prairie and Our House. She also made a cameo appearance on the Heathers television series on Paramount Network.

The new event series was developed by Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on the 90210 reboot and on Spelling’s show So Notorious, along with Spelling and Garth.

Alberghini, Chessler and Doherty will act as executive producer along with Patrick Sean Smith, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.