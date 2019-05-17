‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot: Shannen Doherty Addresses Rumors Linking Her to Staff Quitting

Shannen Doherty is defending herself amid claims she was the reason for numerous writer quitting the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, and suddenly we are back in the 1990s.

News of the mass exodus from the upcoming six-episode event series — officially titled BH90210 — first broke Thursday, when reports said showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers had quit the series.

Sources told Variety that conflict with two of the show’s lead actresses seemingly led to the exit, and Doherty responded to rumors swirling she might be one of them.

“Being a part of tv history is an honor but it also comes with some massive backlash,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday. “There has been many stories floating around about this show and me. One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this crap. The only thing I’m a control freak over is my health. Trying to stay healthy and positive.”

The new series is set to bring back original cast members Doherty, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green. Luke Perry was not involved in the series prior to his death in March because of his commitment to Riverdale.

Doherty was the last to sign on to the show, with the reboot announcement coming in February and her joining the series not being announced until April.

“I realized this morning, that I have a fear of doing what I love because of headlines like this,” Doherty continued. “Not only because there is zero truth to it but because it lessens me and my journey, battle, experience with cancer. Why should I be scared to work? And why aren’t people held accountable for their fabricated stories?”

“I refuse to be cast in the same villain role because ‘journalists’ lack imagination and I certainly refuse to be cheapened as a survivor and as a woman by them,” she added. “Yes, i am a strong woman. I have been thru hell and back. I am compassionate and caring. I’m multi faceted and not someone to be pigeon holed.”

“I am a woman with my own story,” she continued. “Please stop trying to tell your wildly inaccurate, exaggerated story of me. I promise… you don’t know me.”

While the original Variety report named Doherty by name — and Spelling and Garth are also billed as executive producers on the project — the report did announce Paul Scarriotta would take over as showrunner for the series, along with series co-creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

Despite the setback, a source told PEOPLE things are moving along smoothly on the set after the transition.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.