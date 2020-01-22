‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Will Feature One Final Return for 2 ‘Breaking Bad’ Alums

As Better Call Saul gets closer to the Breaking Bad timeline, more and more of its characters will be crossing over to the (mostly) prequel series. With the show’s endgame on the horizon, Entertainment Weekly has word that a few more familiar faces will be showing up in the legal drama’s upcoming fifth season.

Among those reprising their Breaking Bad roles are the late Robert Forster, who will appear posthumously as Ed, the notorious vacuum salesman who relocated wanted criminals. Along with Forster, Dean Norris will reprise the role of DEA Agent Hank Schrader, brother-in-law to chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. Steven Michael Quezada will also return as Steve “Gomie” Gomez, Hank’s partner.

Both Hank and Gomie were killed in a fateful shootout in the Breaking Bad episode “Ozymandias.” Ed, however, later appeared in a pivotal role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, an epilogue focusing on Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 and chronicles the life of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill, the man who will become sleazy “criminal” lawyer Saul Goodman. While it’s largely set in the years leading up to the events of Breaking Bad, it also spends some time with McGill’s new life as Gene, an identity that he got courtesy of Ed following the events of the acclaimed AMC drama.

“From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill,” series co-creator Peter Gould said at the TCA tour last week about the upcoming, inevitable finale. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Gould also admitted to EW that he “was so excited” to get Forster’s cameo, which was filmed during the highly-secretive production of El Camino.

Forster, Norris and Quezada will be in good company, as Better Call Saul also features Breaking Bad favorites Jonathan Banks’ curmudgeonly fixer, Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito’s ruthless drug lord, Gus Fring.

Better Call Saul Season 5 will premiere Sunday, Feb. 23 on AMC. While it’s currently on Netflix, El Camino will also make its cable TV debut on AMC exactly one week earlier on Sunday, Feb. 16.