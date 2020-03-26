‘Better Call Saul’ Delivered a Shock Ending, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Tonight’s episode of Better Call Saul teased a showdown, and it delivered. Just not quite in a way that anyone could have seen coming. The episode, titled “Wexler vs. Goodman,” showed the two attorneys go at one another over an ongoing legal issue. But as boyfriend and girlfriend, things took a much different turn by the time the credits rolled.

Warning: Spoilers for Better Call Saul’s latest episode, “Wexler vs. Goodman,” to follow.

Since Better Call Saul premiered, it’s showcased the relationship between Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). While the love affair definitely added some much-needed humanity to the ‘criminal’ lawyer viewers met in Breaking Bad, it also led to one gnawing issue: Kim’s nowhere to be seen in the flagship series. Given that characters are rarely given happy endings in this world, her eventual exit has been cause for anxiety.

Despite Kim’s steadfast dedication to the law, she’s constantly pulled into Jimmy’s schemes, which have only gotten more outlandish the more he embraces his cartoonish moniker. Recently, as a way out of an ongoing legal issue involving Kim’s employer, Mesa Verde, she called on Jimmy to ‘Saul Goodman’ the situation up.

As expected, Saul continued to throw every trick in the book at Mersa Verde, while things between him and Kim hit its zenith. What wasn’t expected was how that confrontation would play out. Of course, fans couldn’t wait to take to Twitter and weigh in.

Did he just break Kim?? #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/VF7GYRy22c — Better Call Saul | Mondays at 9/8c (@BetterCallSaul) March 24, 2020

I hate and love when Jimmy goes full Saul Goodman. #bettercallsaul — Marlon “gestures hypnotically” Thompson (@MarlonT) March 24, 2020

Despite their plans, Kim spent going toe-to-toe against Saul Goodman. While she knows Jimmy better than anyone now, she’s not used to dealing with Saul.

Oh Kim…….



The price we know you will have to pay. ☹️#BetterCallSaul — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) March 24, 2020

Yo, the bitch is rolling up her sleeves 🤕 #BetterCallSaul — Trevor Michaels (@trevmikewrites) March 24, 2020

Knowing that Kim’s exit is inevitable, tonight’s turn-of-events made it so that when it does happen, it’s bound to hurt.

Me at the end of #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/ZJdtd9asDb — Shannon Yvonne Moreau (@shannonymoreau) March 24, 2020

This episode made me LOSE MY MIND #BetterCallSaul — Megan (@megansuet) March 24, 2020

Then, as Kim was talking to Jimmy, once he was done being Saul Goodman, the conversation seemed to be headed toward their breakup.

Right before Kim seemed like she was going to pull the plug on their relationship, she did the opposite. She asked Jimmy to marry her.

This episode made me LOSE MY MIND #BetterCallSaul — Megan (@megansuet) March 24, 2020

Tonight’s episode was sooooo good! What a cliffhanger! 😱😱😱😱 #BETTERCALLSAUL — 🖤J🌸anna🖤 (@jojo880) March 24, 2020

While it could be a calculated move on Kim’s part, with certain state laws making married couples testifying against one another a difficult process, it’s clear that she loves Jimmy. It’s also clear that she does not love who Jimmy is becoming.

Almost forgot about the coronavirus because HOLY SHIT! How about a big dose of Saul Goodman!?! #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/W3T5O7nxCS — Saul Goodman⚖ (@ltsSaulGoodman) March 24, 2020

Jimmy done broke bad.



Jimmy is dead.



Long live Saul. Until he becomes Gene. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/yXZRmwAYDr — PATCHY 🦋 (@PatchyBites) March 24, 2020

While viewers everywhere know that Kim Wexler does not live happily ever after (at least with Saul — or Jimmy), her curtain call is going to be something.

Better Call Saul airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.