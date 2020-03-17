‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Are Grateful for Tonight’s Relatively Lighthearted Episode

By Christian Long

The slow burn kept kindling on tonight's episode of Better Call Saul, "Dedicado a Max," and while it set up a number of potential disasters, it had offered quite a bit of levity, as well. Given the ever-changing circumstances around coronavirus concerns, the show's dedicated fanbase was more than grateful for an hour of thoughtfully-plotted escapism.

Warning: spoilers for Better Call Saul's latest episode, "Dedicado a Max" to follow.

Starting off, Mike's whereabouts were revealed, and as pretty much everyone had already assumed, he was shipped off to Mexico by Gus so he could recover from his latest street fight. As he was still apprehensive of working with Gus while coping with having to return to life as a "button man," Gus was trying to convince him to become a soldier in his army. As he put it plainly, "I am in a war." And any Breaking Bad viewer can attest as to how all that ends up playing out.

While that side of the story was a bit more somber in tone, the legal theatrics of Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) were in full swing as he continues his transformation into Saul Goodman. Specifically, he's working tirelessly to fend off the Mesa Verde bank from forcing a man off his land. However, this particular scheme was put in place by Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who's both Jimmy's girlfriend and Mesa Verde's lawyer, which doesn't bode well for anyone involved.

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has always had a sense of humor. It's just that some episodes lean a little heavier into it. 

While Jimmy has been gradually 'slippin'' toward Saul Goodman for four-and-a-half seasons now, his antics were on full display as he threw every possible legal scrap he could at Mesa Verde. Of course, his late brother, Chuck (Michael McKean) wouldn't approve. 

As Kim gets pulled further and further into Saul's schemes (which has never ended well for her), it also called into question her fate on the show. Especially since she's never so much mentioned in Breaking Bad

Of course, there were a few obvious, topical jokes. 

Then, came the big conversation between Gus and Mike, which didn't reveal anything new, but gave a new perspective to their relationship over the course of Breaking Bad

Of course, it wasn't all lighthearted. Particularly the reveal of the fountain, which was dedicated to Gus's late partner (and presumed lover), Max, made it all the more poignant. 

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. 

