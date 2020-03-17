‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Are Grateful for Tonight’s Relatively Lighthearted Episode

The slow burn kept kindling on tonight's episode of Better Call Saul, "Dedicado a Max," and while it set up a number of potential disasters, it had offered quite a bit of levity, as well. Given the ever-changing circumstances around coronavirus concerns, the show's dedicated fanbase was more than grateful for an hour of thoughtfully-plotted escapism.

Warning: spoilers for Better Call Saul's latest episode, "Dedicado a Max" to follow.

Starting off, Mike's whereabouts were revealed, and as pretty much everyone had already assumed, he was shipped off to Mexico by Gus so he could recover from his latest street fight. As he was still apprehensive of working with Gus while coping with having to return to life as a "button man," Gus was trying to convince him to become a soldier in his army. As he put it plainly, "I am in a war." And any Breaking Bad viewer can attest as to how all that ends up playing out.

While that side of the story was a bit more somber in tone, the legal theatrics of Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) were in full swing as he continues his transformation into Saul Goodman. Specifically, he's working tirelessly to fend off the Mesa Verde bank from forcing a man off his land. However, this particular scheme was put in place by Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who's both Jimmy's girlfriend and Mesa Verde's lawyer, which doesn't bode well for anyone involved.