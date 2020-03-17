‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Are Grateful for Tonight’s Relatively Lighthearted Episode

The slow burn kept kindling on tonight’s episode of Better Call Saul, “Dedicado a Max,” and while it set up a number of potential disasters, it had offered quite a bit of levity, as well. Given the ever-changing circumstances around coronavirus concerns, the show’s dedicated fanbase was more than grateful for an hour of thoughtfully-plotted escapism.

Warning: spoilers for Better Call Saul’s latest episode, “Dedicado a Max” to follow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starting off, Mike’s whereabouts were revealed, and as pretty much everyone had already assumed, he was shipped off to Mexico by Gus so he could recover from his latest street fight. As he was still apprehensive of working with Gus while coping with having to return to life as a “button man,” Gus was trying to convince him to become a soldier in his army. As he put it plainly, “I am in a war.” And any Breaking Bad viewer can attest as to how all that ends up playing out.

While that side of the story was a bit more somber in tone, the legal theatrics of Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) were in full swing as he continues his transformation into Saul Goodman. Specifically, he’s working tirelessly to fend off the Mesa Verde bank from forcing a man off his land. However, this particular scheme was put in place by Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who’s both Jimmy’s girlfriend and Mesa Verde’s lawyer, which doesn’t bode well for anyone involved.

​

This is the funniest episode of Better Call Saul since… pic.twitter.com/VZ8IAeTKAq — Cinephile (@Arts_Channel) March 17, 2020

He may call himself Saul now, but this is classic Slippin’ Jimmy! #BetterCallSaul — David J Potts (@DivineTurbine) March 17, 2020

slippin jimmy is in full force #bettercallsaul — brittany (@brittrosenthal) March 17, 2020

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has always had a sense of humor. It’s just that some episodes lean a little heavier into it.

​

“He’s got one lawyer,”

Yeah but when that ONE lawyer is Saul Goodman, you may as well be up against a whole army of lawyers. Saul’s creativity and determination knows no bounds. #BetterCallSaul — Tricia Grace ⛄ (@sapphiremoon01) March 17, 2020

For Jimmy, the best part of this has to be known Chuck would HATE what he’s doing.



And honestly, good. I don’t agree with everything about Saul, but Chuck was the gd worst. #BetterCallSaul — Azure (@aguyuno) March 17, 2020

While Jimmy has been gradually ‘slippin” toward Saul Goodman for four-and-a-half seasons now, his antics were on full display as he threw every possible legal scrap he could at Mesa Verde. Of course, his late brother, Chuck (Michael McKean) wouldn’t approve.

​

Kim being shadier than Jimmy this episode was a bit of a curve ball… and that’s why Vince is the GOAT #BetterCallSaul — My fucks have all been wasted (@GregDontGiveAnF) March 17, 2020

Everything Kim does on #BetterCallSaul these days makes me more and more terrified for her- personally and professionally. — Jean Henegan (@JeanHenegan) March 17, 2020

I really hope after #BetterCallSaul that Kim is still alive, she just got disappeared and she’s living her best life somewhere as Giselle. 🙏 — Gina Carbone (@ginacarbone) March 17, 2020

As Kim gets pulled further and further into Saul’s schemes (which has never ended well for her), it also called into question her fate on the show. Especially since she’s never so much mentioned in Breaking Bad.

​

Mike’s getting in some social distancing just ahead of the Coronavirus lockdown

😂#LWYRUP#BetterCallSaul#SaulGoodman pic.twitter.com/YadsoGXVeL — Charles Dye, MS StratComms 🍜🏈🕹🎥 (@PDXchuck) March 17, 2020

Of course, there were a few obvious, topical jokes.

​

#BetterCallSaul Fring wants Mike by his side so that he could get revenge for Max. He is a man who doesn’t do half measures and will always plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/OrlURH0b4P — Brendon Smith🏳️‍🌈 (@bigdogXVI) March 17, 2020

Phew, that last scene with Gus was my favorite of the episode. Giancarlo is a legend. #BetterCallSaul — lauren 🌈🖖🏻 (@laurenjcoates) March 17, 2020

#BetterCallSaul

I believe you understand revenge



Yeah — Todd Otto (@toddotto) March 17, 2020

Then, came the big conversation between Gus and Mike, which didn’t reveal anything new, but gave a new perspective to their relationship over the course of Breaking Bad.

​

For our other pollo hermano… pic.twitter.com/LFkr1A0UWB — Better Call Saul | Mondays at 9/8c (@BetterCallSaul) March 17, 2020

Of course, it wasn’t all lighthearted. Particularly the reveal of the fountain, which was dedicated to Gus’s late partner (and presumed lover), Max, made it all the more poignant.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.