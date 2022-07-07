'Better Call Saul': Bryan Cranston Reveals Details About Walt and Jesse's Return

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, in the final episodes of Better Call Saul. Now, Cranston has opened up about the big return and revealed some minor details about what fans can expect. In a new interview with Sirius XM's Basic! podcast — as reported by Screen Rant — the actor revealed how many scenes the pair will appear in, though he wasn't certain which episodes they would be part of.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in. So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool," Cranston said. "But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence – I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're gonna find out." Notably, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk previously teased the big Breaking Bad reunion, telling Metro UK that it was a 'full-circle moment' and saying, "[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse..." He then added, "It's not just one time... And it was great."

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be the show's final outing and will consist of 13 episodes run, up from the usual 10 episodes. "I think the fans of Better Call Saul are going to be very happy with how we wrap up this series. I was really pleased with it. It's got character growth, and change, and consequences, and pain and I can't say anymore," Odenkirk previously told PopCulture of the prequel series, which follows his character Jimmy McGill, a con artist attempting to start a new life as a respectable lawyer. Over the course of the show's six seasons, however, McGill has found himself spiraling into Saul Goodman, the outgoing and outrageous attorney he first made famous in Breaking Bad.

Speaking about the coming end of Better Call Saul, the show's co-creator Peter Gould previously stated, "From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story ... and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end." He added, "We're going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes." The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul — consisting of 13 episodes — premiered on April 18 and is set to return for the final six episodes on Monday, July 11.