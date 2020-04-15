‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Rally Behind Kim Wexler After a Relentless Episode

There’s only one episode left in in the fifth season of Better Call Saul and the penultimate episode appears to have set the stage for a devastating finale. And, once again, that devastation seems to be squarely aimed at Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Be warned, spoilers for Better Call Saul’s latest episode, “Bad Choice Road,” will follow.

In the aftermath of a quick cash pickup that turned into an 18-hour trek across the New Mexico desert, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is doing his best to shrug off the whole ordeal, hiding behind a story about car trouble and no phone reception. While the latter was true, his elaborate cover story starts to unravel when Kim finds his coffee mug with a bullet hole straight through it. Surprisingly, instead of Kim hitting her breaking point with everything that comes with being married to Saul Goodman, she ended up doubling down — and possibly sealing her own fate in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elsewhere, Jimmy is still openly telling everyone that he had a simple bout of car trouble, which the always-skeptical Lalo (Tony Dalton) doesn’t believe. At all. After his own trek down that same fateful road, he finds Jimmy’s Suzuki Esteem, riddled with a few more bullet holes than his coffee mug.

​

The call back to ‘Something Stupid’. This episode already wins. #BetterCallSaul — Brett (@Brett_Crawford) April 14, 2020

The call back to Something Stupid’s opening, which was one of my favorites, already has me loving this episode of #BetterCallSaul — Lis4Real25 (@Lis4Real25) April 14, 2020

ANOTHER SOMETHING STUPID MONTAGE SHUT UP I AM SOBBING #bettercallsaul — haley (@classicxrock) April 14, 2020

The episode opened with a split-screen on both Jimmy and Kim, once again set to Lola Marsh’s version of “Somethin’ Stupid,” as was first used in Better Call Saul Season 4. The episode, which sported the same title, showed the deepening divide between the couple.

​

I don’t know how many people are up to date on #BetterCallSaul but it’s not enough. This is truly elite television pic.twitter.com/1GmaC2Z4a2 — Eric Bauman (@BAUdowntotheMAN) April 7, 2020

Now, with Jimmy fully committed to Saul, to the point where he’s openly risked his life to get the job done, the rift is starting to feel more like a bottomless chasm. Especially with now that he’s a “friend of the cartel,” despite what their marriage vows may have entailed.

​

Thank you, #BetterCallSaul for making an ordinary household juicer so horrifying. pic.twitter.com/Hy2nLvD4dr — The Iron Fjord (@theironfjord) April 14, 2020

Lalo is absolutely fantastic.



Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think we’ve actually seen ANY violence from Lalo yet, am I right? He killed Fred, but we didn’t actually SEE it.



Yet he’s completely terrifying (and captivating in every way. #BetterCallSaul — Bogme (@bogme) April 14, 2020

Although Jimmy was still wrestling with the realities that come along with being a friend of the cartel. In fact, his reaction to the juicer was similar to his breadstick-induced flashbacks to his encounter with Tuco (Raymond Cruz) back in the show’s first season.

​

So Gus stole that “fear isn’t an effective motivator” line from Mike. I wonder at what point does he change his stance on that. #BetterCallSaul — Marathon Mamba 🏁🐍 (@Kontra402) April 14, 2020

“You have a gun to his father’s head. That doesn’t sit with me.”-Mike



“A dog who bites every owner he has can only be disciplined with a firm hand or put down.”=Gus



When they’re on the same screen, expect a masterclass #BetterCallSaul — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) April 14, 2020

There was also a nod to Breaking Bad during a conversation between Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito). It was nearly identical to one they had during the meth-fueled flagship series, though the roles were reversed, indicating that Gus had been taking pointers from his button man for years.

​

The final 20 minutes of that episode had me like….#BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/xnzKlAxqhF — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) April 14, 2020

However, what “Bad Choice Road” will be remembered for is its terrifying final moments, when Lalo confronts both Jimmy and Kim about what happened out there in the desert. Even with Mike watching through the scope on his sniper rifle, it seemed like it would certainly end badly. And while it didn’t go badly, it doesn’t exactly inspire hope for Kim’s future — and subsequent absence from Breaking Bad.

​

The Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul airs Monday, April 20 on AMC. Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream anytime on Netflix.