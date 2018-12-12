8 Best TV Reboots, Revivals, and Spin-Offs of 2018

TV reboots, revivals, and spin-offs have been all the rage lately, and 2018 saw quite a few hit high notes with both fans and critics.

While a number of original series, like This is Us and The Haunting of Hill House, captivated audiences, there were plenty of classic series that returned to excited watchers as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Below, we have put together a list of the best reboots, revivals and spin-offs TV had to offer this year.

Scroll down to check it out and let us know what your favorite was!

Roseanne

Network: ABC

Premiered: March 27, 2018

Starring: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey.

The Roseanne revival was not just one of the biggest reboots of 2018, it was very likely the biggest TV reboot of all-time.

Unfortunately, the series’ major success has become overshadowed by the fact that it was cancelled after series star Barr made racist comments on social media.

The Conners

Network: ABC

Premiered: Oct. 16, 2018

Starring: John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey.

While technically considered a spin-off, The Conners is also a reboot, of sorts, in that it features characters from a previous series.

After Roseanne was cancelled, the producers put-together a spin-off focusing on the rest of the family. ABC approved it, and now The Conners lives on

Last Man Standing

Network: Fox

Premiered: Sept. 28, 2018

Starring: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Héctor Elizondo.

Last Man Standing aired on ABC for six seasons, but was cancelled in 2017. Fox picked the show back up, launching it in the fall and reclaiming the audience that was eager for the series to return.

Murphy Brown

Network: CBS

Premiered: Sept. 27, 2018

Starring: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani, Adan Rocha, and Tyne Daly.

Murphy Brown aired its series finale in 1998, after 10 seasons on the air. In 2018, two decades later, the series was revived by CBS, and has been a hit with critics. Bergen has even earned a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for her title role in the show.

Magnum, P.I.

Network: CBS

Premiered: Sept. 24, 2018

Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

Magnum P.I. was one of the most beloved TV shows of the ’80s, with the mustached Tom Selleck portraying the lead character. In 2018, CBS brought Magnum back with actor Jay Hernandez starring, and fans are loving this action-packed reboot.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Network: ABC

Premiered: Oct. 7, 2018

Starring: Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore, and Adam Rippon.

Dancing with the Stars is one of America’s most beloved reality competition series, with 27 seasons now under its belt. This year, ABC launched the spin-off Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and fans of the original show have been thrilled with the kid-centric series.

Charmed

Network: The CW

Premiered: Oct. 14, 2018

Starring: Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Rupert Evans, and Nick Hargrove.

The original Charmed aired on The WB, which later became The CW, from 1998 until 2006. The Charmed reboot launched in 2018 on its predecessors same network and features a whole new coven of witches facing off against supernatural evils.

Queer Eye

Network: Netflix

Premiered: Feb. 7, 2018

Starring: Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness.

A reboot of the classic Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Queer Eye features a new Fab Five traveling around the nation and helping individuals and families reclaim their lost confidence.