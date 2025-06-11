Beloved TV Sitcom Dad Loses 40 Pounds Amidst Scary Hospitalization

That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home fans have been worried about Rondell Sheridan, who starred on the sitcoms as patriarch Victor Baxter. The beloved TV dad was hospitalized and is now asking for help with his medical costs.

Sheridan says he was admitted because of severe pancreatitis. Pancreatitis is described as inflammation of the pancreas, which can be sudden with no onset of symptoms initially and chronic.

Sheridan said he fell ill while on the road on April 10 and went to a local hospital, thinking he had a “gastric” problem. Following his release two days later, he immediately went to the hospital and was diagnosed with pancreatitis following several rounds of testing.

He was in the hospital for nine days, but continued to post from a hospital bed at the time of the Instagram post. “I got released and I thought I was on the road to recovery,” he said. “My pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down.” While dealing with his medical crisis, he lost 40 pounds.

A GoFundMe campaign for the actor raised over $59,000 within a day of the request. He says the hospitalization has impacted his ability to earn a living. “I didn’t realize that I was going to be, and will be, out of work for quite some time,” he said.

Sheridan has been out of work since April 12 and will mostly remain bedridden during his recovery, per the fundraiser. “If we can all come together to help him financially for his medical and monthly bills while his body heals, I know this will be one giant stress we can collectively take off his shoulders, so that he can focus on resting, recovering, and healing,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Every little bit helps and he appreciates you immensely.”