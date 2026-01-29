Beloved Scooby-Doo TV Show Returning to Cartoon Network

A beloved Scooby-Doo show is returning to Cartoon Network.

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo will airing on the network for the first time in over 16 years.

According to ToonHive on X, a rerun of the ‘80s animated mystery series will air on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. ET. This marks A Pup Named Scooby-Doo’s first appearance on Cartoon Network since 2009. Cartoon Network is the home of numerous throwback shows, including Scooby-Doo series such as What’s New Scooby-Doo? and The Scooby-Doo Show. As of now, it’s unknown if A Pup Named Scooby-Doo will have a regular slot on the channel.

Developed by Tom Ruegger, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo is the eighth incarnation of the franchise. It depicts younger versions of Scooby and Mystery Inc. (or Scooby-Doo Detective Agency) as they try to solve mysteries. The series premiered in 1998 and ran for four seasons on ABC until 1991. A Pup Named Scooby-Doo was Don Messick’s final television series in which he voiced Scooby-Doo before his death in 1997. He and Casey Kasam, as Shaggy, were the only original voice actors from prior Scooby-Doo projects to reprise their roles. The voice cast also consisted of Carl Steven, Kellie Martin, and Christina Lange.

It’s possible that A Pup Named Scooby-Doo’s return to Cartoon Network will be a brief one, but it’s also possible it won’t be. As previously mentioned, Cartoon Network is the home of several shows in the Scooby-Doo franchise. One more series couldn’t hurt, especially since it’s one that hasn’t been on in nearly two decades. Unfortunately, it’s too early to tell, as the network’s schedule doesn’t go beyond Feb. 17.

At the very least, even if A Pup Named Scooby-Doo doesn’t permanently return to Cartoon Network, there are other ways to watch it. The Hanna-Barbera series can be purchased on Prime Video, YouTube, and Fandango at Home. It might not be the best option, but it’s definitely better than nothing. For now, those who don’t want to buy it will just have to wait until Feb. 16, when a single rerun of A Pup Named Scooby-Doo airs on Cartoon Network and hope that this won’t be the only time that the series is on the network.