Beloved Disney Channel Characters Finally Become Girlfriends, and Shippers Rejoice

Disney Channel fans are going wild over the latest update in the series, The Owl House. More specifically, they're going wild over the fact that two of the characters in the series, Luz and Amity, made their relationship official in the latest episode. On Twitter, "Lumity" shippers everywhere are sharing their excitement over this latest development.

In the most recent episode of The Owl House, which aired on Saturday, Luz and Amity expressed their feelings for one another. Luz, in particular, was encouraged by Hooty to tell Amity how she really feels about her. Towards the end of the episode, Luz finally opened up to Amity. She began by saying that she was hesitant about telling her how she feels because she believes that Amity's too cool for her. In turn, Amity said that this wasn't the case. Since Luz appeared to be too nervous to do so, Amity ended up asking her out. Luz was a bit disappointed that she wasn't able to ask out Amity, as she had worked up the courage to do so. So, Amity then allowed Luz to ask her out, which she accepted. The sweet scene ended with the two holding hands.

Luz + Amity = 🥰🥰🥰 Is this the most magical moment of #TheOwlHouse yet? 🦉 #WatchOnDisneyChannel pic.twitter.com/vSXj74b7EI — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) August 3, 2021

Considering that fans have been waiting some time for "Lumity" to become official, they were overjoyed to see the two express their feelings for one another. Naturally, fans wasted no time in sharing their joy over the latest "Lumity" development on social media.